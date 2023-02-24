Siloam Springs teacher arrested in connection with sexual assault

SILOAM SPRINGS -- A Siloam Springs School District employee was arrested in connection with first-degree sexual assault Thursday, according to the Benton County Jail website.

Ethan Wells, who is listed as choir teacher at Siloam Springs Middle School, remained in the Benton County Jail Friday morning with no bond.

Arkansas code says a person commits first-degree sexual assault when he engages in sexual intercourse or deviate sexual activity with a minor, and the person is a position of trust such as a teacher or police officer. If convicted, the charge carries a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison and a fine of no more than $15,000.

Prosecutors have not filed a formal charge.

Siloam Springs Superintendent Jody Wiggins released a statement Friday morning saying the school district received information alleging inappropriate activity by a secondary level teacher during the 2021-2022 school year.

Wiggins did not name Wells as the teacher in the statement. Wiggins did say in the statement the school district notified local law enforcement and filed a report with the Department of Human Services hot-line.

Following the investigation by the school district, the teacher was placed on administrative leave on Monday and notified the superintendent is recommending immediate termination of his contract, Wiggins said in the statement.

Wiggins also said in the statement the teacher is entitled to seek a hearing before the School Board under Arkansas law. The school board may either accept or reject the recommendation of termination or modify the terms and length of suspension, Wiggins said in the statement.