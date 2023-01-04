Arrests and citations

Dec. 26

• Brian Dwayne Warder, 59, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Isaiah Miguel Ragsdale, 20, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Fredrick Charles Dotson, 46, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Dec. 27

• Jorge Adrian Marroquin, 32, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; driving or boating while intoxicated.

• Tiffany Dawn Stanley, 37, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated.

Dec. 28

• Krystal Dawn Hernandez, 44, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Julio Alvaro Emmanuel Ruiz-Cilio, 23, arrested in connection with criminal trespass/premises/vehicle.

• Ivan Ovanny Arras, 19, arrested in connection with domestic battering - third degree x2; failure to appear.

Dec. 29

• Jason Milian Aguilar, 21, arrested in connection with criminal contempt.

• Jolana Dru Johnston, 56, arrested in connection with theft of property.

• James Eric Riggins, 58, arrested in connection with public intoxication -- drinking in public.

• Todd Allen Wang, 42, arrested in connection with theft of property.

Dec. 30

• Shauna Dale Neufeld, 35, arrested in connection with domestic battering - second degree; endangering the welfare of a minor second degree.

• Ronald J. Jones, 60, arrested in connection with internet stalking of a child.

• Shanda Danielle Harrison, 43, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Veronica Sue Vanbuskirk, 35, cited in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Steven Ellis Cox Jr, 47, arrested in connection with criminal contempt.

• Humberto Ortiz, 25, arrested in connection with failure to appear; criminal contempt.

Dec. 31

• Thomas Jules Verrette, 67, arrested in connection with internet stalking of a child; possession of computer child pornography; sexual solicitation of a child.

• Lee Bernard Wilbur, 57, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Natasha Marie Tiner, 34, arrested in connection with theft of property.

• Adam Yimi Ballesteros, 18, arrested in connection with knowingly furnishing or selling to a minor.