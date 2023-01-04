Community Digest

A Widow's Heart

A Widow's Heart will host its "Sew Happy" program on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at Camp Siloam, 3600 S. Lincoln in Siloam Springs.

Miriam Wolter, expert quilter, will be the guest speaker. Ladies are invited to bring antique quilts and tell their stories. A soup menu is planned.

For more information, call Coralie Sawyer at 479-524-0060 or 479-220-8279; or Ann Masterson at 479-531-9791.

'Tacos for a Cause'

The Siloam Springs Rotary Club will host "Tacos For A Cause" as part of its sponsorship of a Rotaract Club. The fundraiser will be from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at the Arvest Community Room, located at 1645 U.S. Highway 412. For $5, supporters can get three street tacos and a drink. There also will be a chance to win a Serving Taco Bar.

All proceeds will go to support "The Demand Project," which helps fight human trafficking survivors outside of Watts, Okla., and Kansas, Okla.

For more information, email [email protected]

Bookstore at the Library half off sale

The Bookstore at the Library will be offering a half off sale in January. Everything in the bookstore will be half off from the already low prices during the entire month. The bookstore, located in Siloam Springs Public Library, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday; and 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday. Everyone is invited to shop for quality books in all genres, CDs and DVDs, most priced under $2. Donations of good used books and DVD's are always needed and welcome. Friends of the Library, which operates the bookstore, seeks and welcomes new members who desire to join its organization and further its mission by volunteering or fundraising. Information about membership is available at the library.

Siloam Springs Writers to meet in January

The Siloam Springs Writers Guild will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, weather permitting, at 5:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 2000 Dawn Hill Rd. Please use the west parking lot entrance. The Writers will be reading poems and stories they have written. Assignments for February to be emailed to [email protected] are as follows: Prose - "Starting Over" up to 750 words, and Poetry - Couplet about Love up to 36 lines. Visitors are welcome.