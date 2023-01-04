Couple to celebrate 50th anniversary

Mike and Rosalinda Smith, of Siloam Springs, Ark., were married 50 years ago on Jan. 5 in Stilwell, Okla.

They will celebrate this milestone with a meet-and-greet from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. at the Butterfield Cabin, located at the Larry and Gina VanDyck residence on Serenity Drive in West Siloam Springs, Okla.

The Smiths have two daughters, Jennifer Ellis of Tulsa, Okla., and Deanna Morgan of Afton, Okla. They have four grandchildren, Kelby Shawver, Michael Shawver, Meagan Leber and David Welch. They also have five great-grandchildren, Johnna Shawver, James Shawver, Raylie Shawver, Audrey Shawver and Markus Shawver.

Family and friends are invited to honor and celebrate this couple. No gifts are necessary.