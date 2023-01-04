Drake fulfills dream of outreach in Jamaica

Christina Drake has experienced success, tragedy and rejuvenation through service in Siloam Springs and Jamaica.

Drake, a resident of Siloam Springs for 33 years, rose to become a broker manager at Harris, McHaney and Faucette and the head of OneLove Outreach in Port Maria, Jamaica.

Coming to Siloam Springs

Arriving at John Brown University in 1989, Drake was an Army brat who was living in Colorado Springs, Colo., when youth leaders in her church told her about JBU, she said. Drake moved down here to attend the college and graduated in 1993.

During her time at JBU, Drake worked at KLRC for two summers as the morning DeeJay, she said. After college Drake worked at Easy 105 on weekends and at Lynda's Travel Service during the week.

Drake grew to enjoy her time at Lynda's Travel Service and left the radio station after six months, she said. Working at Lynda's Travel Service for 10 years, Drake said she had made lifelong friends and even met her future husband Ron there.

After dating for two years, Christina married Ron Drake on Feb. 22, 2002.

Life in Siloam Springs

In the same year that she married Ron Drake, Christina Drake got her real estate license and became a realtor for Coldwell Banker Harris, McHaney and Faucette and is still with them serving as a managing broker, she said.

Drake also began volunteering around town. In 2005, Drake served as president of the Sager Creek Arts Center and over the years was part of the board of the Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce. Drake served as an economic development chair and tourism chair for the chamber, she said.

Drake also served on the Dogwood Festival Committee and was on the board of Genesis House, she said.

"I organized the Genesis House Tiny Homes," Drake said.

She also was on the Northwest Arkansas Tourist Association Board where she created Explore NWA, Drake said. Drake is also a Sunday School teacher at Community Christian Fellowship and she owned Local Flair Art Gallery from 2009-2013, she said.

Christina Drake was also a property manager for Drake Renovations, Ron Drake's company, she said.

Jamaica

Some couples will say they have a favorite place and the Drakes were no different. For Ron and Christina Drake that place was Jamaica.

The Drakes went to Port Maria, Jamaica, every year except during the Great Recession of 2008-2009, she said.

In 2017, the couple started OneLove Outreach, a ministry that specializes in community restoration and economic development projects in Port Maria and the Parrish of Saint Mary, she said.

"The beach cleanups were the start of it," Drake said. "By the end of the year we wanted to spend more time there and we bought a cottage."

The couple began splitting time between Siloam Springs and Jamaica, then Ron Drake was diagnosed with Stage Four Melanoma Cancer in September of 2019, Christina Drake said.

Wanting to spend his time left in a place he loved, Ron and Christina Drake moved to Jamaica in October of 2020, Christina Drake said. Up until 30 days before he died, Ron was helping to clean beaches and working to help others in Port Maria, Christina Drake said.

Life after Ron

For Christina Drake life was hard after Ron Drake's passing, she said.

"I feel like I have been amputated," Christina Drake said. "It was a deep sorrow and joy that he was fully restored."

What helped Drake was trusting God in every step moving forward, knowing that God's plans are higher than her own, she said. One of the thing Drake did was to surround herself with friends and family. Drake also spent time reading books as well as praying and meditating.

Drake still splits her time between Siloam Springs and Port Maria, she said. While here, she continues to work in real estate. During a slow period in the real estate market, Drake went to help out her friend Melanie Pentecost at Siloam Flowers and Gifts for the holiday season, she said.

The rest of the time, Drake is in Port Maria working with OneLove Outreach. Drake spends several months at a time living in Jamaica before she has to return to the United States or apply for residency or citizenship in Jamaica, she said.

Along with OneLove Outreach, Drake also started a club in her yard called Sunshine on Saturdays. Local children come over to play soccer, swing, climb trees and play other games children enjoy, Drake said.

"I spend a lot of time with children," Drake said. "I do an after school program where they can remain safe."

Along with outreach, Drake has also become involved with the tourism committee for Jamaica, she said.

OneLove Outreach

OneLove Outreach has helped Drake to live out her God-given purpose, she said. Drake credits her mother, Donna Timboe, on giving her a servant's heart, she said.

"My mom was a volunteer," Drake said. "She was my example to be a giver."

OneLove Outreach has had 13 beach cleanups in the last five and a half years. Each one had 50-100 volunteers including 40 kids. All together, Drake said OneLove Outreach has helped 1,000 people.

Drake is not only helping people but is also integrating into the community and making a positive impact there, she said.

"At first it was restoring me," Drake said. "Then it was caring for the community by sharing my gifts,"

The motto of OneLove is Abide-Respect-Restore. Abide is two fold, abiding in God and in the community, Drake said.

"If you abide in Me, you will bear much fruit," Drake said, quoting John 15: 7-8.

Respect involves respecting the land, the environment and the people, Drake said.

"We have been given dominion over the earth and we need to be good stewards," Drake said.

Restoration involves not only restoring buildings but also people, Drake said.

"We are all broken and just in need of restoration in communion with God," Drake said.

Presently, OneLove Outreach is in the process of obtaining its 501(c)3 and has attracted donors from Siloam Springs who have helped meet the needs of people 2,000 miles away, Drake said.

The future

Drake plans to continue to split time between Siloam Springs and Port Maria, she said. She said if the Lord wills it she plans to spend more time in Jamaica as she gets more opportunities to do outreach.

Drake will head back down to Jamaica in January but will be here for the Dogwood Festival in April, she said.

"The future is bright," Drake said. "I trust God. I know he has a plan and I want to let my light shine."