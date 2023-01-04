Herald-Leader obituaries for Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

Bob Dixon

Bob Dixon passed away peacefully with family on December 30th at age 82. A visitation with the family will be 5-7 pm, Friday, January 6, 2023, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home.

Bob was born to Orville and Beulah Dixon on May 21, 1940, and grew up in Siloam Springs, Arkansas. Bob was a devoted husband to Louise Dixon for 61 years. He was also a loving father to his children, a wonderful Papa to his grandchildren and a caring BobBob to his great grandchildren. Bob was a hardworking man who was an owner of Dixon Iron & Metal in Siloam Springs for many years before retiring and traveling with his treasured wife and grandchildren in their RV. Bob and Louise moved to the Waco area to watch their great-grandchildren grow up. Bob enjoyed spending quality time with his family as the beloved "grouchy" one. Bob not only left an imprint on his family through how he loved them but also by pouring his love into woodwork. His family will be able to remember those acts of love forever.

Throughout his life, he held an unwavering faith in God, which he shared with those who surrounded him. Bob will be joyfully reunited with his parents and sister, Jo Lynn, in Heaven.

Bob is survived by his wife, Louise; his son, Michael Dixon and wife, Teresa, of Crawford; his four grandchildren, Abby O'Reilly and husband, Brendon, of Waco, Austin Dixon of Austin, Katy Shaw and husband, Cody, of Crawford, and Megan Christensen and husband, Tyler, of Winfield, Kansas; and his four great-grandchildren, Korbyn Shaw, Holden O'Reilly, Hazel O'Reilly, and Colbie Jo Shaw. Bob will continue to be a legacy for the future children his grandchildren will bring into the world.

In Lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to Fuzzy Friends.

Ronald Neal Jensen

Ronald Neal Jensen, 79, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died Dec. 21, 2022, at his home.

He was born in Colorado on Nov. 18, 1943, to Louis Paul Jensen and Margaret Ruth Jensen.

The family later moved to Mountain View, Ark.

He married his wife, Faye, on Feb. 29, 1964, and they were married for 58 years. He was a devoted husband, father and grandpa and was most happy when spending time with his family.

He worked as a draftsman and then computer programmer/analyst for 43 years for Varco Pruden Buildings.

He was a woodworker. He created cradles with "lovetails" (hand carved heart shaped dovetails) and custom designed tables and furnishings.

He was a member of the Robinson Avenue Church of Christ in Springdale, Ark.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings, Jerry Jensen and Marcia Jensen Adams, and a brother-in-law, Gene Adams.

He is survived by his wife, two children, Robert (Erica) Jensen and Nancy (Keith) McBee, five grandchildren and a sister-in-law, Virginia Jensen.

A memorial will be planned for a later date and information will be shared for those who wish to attend.

An online guestbook is available at www.wassonfuneralhome.com.