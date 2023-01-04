Manage Subscription
On Tap

by Graham Thomas | January 4, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.

ON TAP

(Editor's Note: Area coaches, please report schedule changes and game results to the Siloam Springs Herald-Leader. Phone (479) 202-9255, FAX (479) 202-9309, or e-mail sports editor Graham Thomas at [email protected]

Thursday's games

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

JBU women at Wayland Baptist6 p.m.

JBU men at Wayland Baptist7:45 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH GIRLS BASKETBALL

Springdale George at Siloam Springs 9th5:30 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH BOYS BASKETBALL

Springdale George at Siloam Springs 9th6:45 p.m.

Friday's games

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Mountain Home at Siloam Springs6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Mountain Home at Siloam Springs7:30 p.m.

Saturday's games

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

JBU women at Okla. Panhandle St.2 p.m.

JBU men at Okla. Panhandle St.3:45 p.m.

Monday's games

JUNIOR HIGH GIRLS BASKETBALL

Siloam Springs 7th at VB Butterfield4:30 p.m.

Siloam Springs 8th at VB Butterfield5:45 p.m.

Siloam Springs at Van Buren7 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH BOYS BASKETBALL

VB Butterfield at Siloam Springs 7th4:30 p.m.

VB Butterfield at Siloam Springs 8th5:45 p.m.

Van Buren at Siloam Springs 9th7 p.m.

Tuesday's games

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Alma at Siloam Springs6 p.m

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Alma at Siloam Springs7:30 p.m

The sports editor is responsible for the writing and display of the news and features in the sports section of the Siloam Springs Herald-Leader. If you have any questions or suggestions or to report scores or calendar listings, call (479) 202-9255. To fax, dial (479) 202-9309. To write, mail to the Siloam Springs Herald-Leader sports department, 151 Highway 412 E. Suite B, Siloam Springs, AR 72761. When reporting scores, please leave a phone number.

