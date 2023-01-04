RELIGION: The Brain Is Beyond Belief

When scientists study the brain, they find it is almost beyond belief. The brain is an engineering marvel that prompts researchers -- both secular and Christian -- to say it is beyond anything they ever imagined.

Why do discoveries about the brain evoke such startling statements from highly educated people? The answer is that random, non-designed evolution and its imaginary processes cannot account for the brain's seemingly infinite complexity. The fact that brains exist seems to be a miracle. In fact, it is a miracle.

The brain is the hub of activity for the entire body. Not only does it operate the five senses, but the way the brain is individually formed in each person also has a lot to do with how people process information. That's why everyone is born with different strengths and special abilities.

The eyes, engineering marvels and miracles in themselves, are extensions of the brain. Ears are also tied directly to the brain. If the brain is damaged because of a stroke, physical accident, chemical abuse, etc., the body will not operate correctly.

The electrical system -- nervous system -- is something that cannot be replicated because of the "hierarchical" concept God employed. That is, depending on the situation, the same electrical paths operate differently. The brain orders various proteins to interact with synapses, which causes different responses.

Kristina D. Micheva, senior resident in molecular biology at Stanford University, said in a 2010 article, "This technology allowed for previously unknown levels of multidimensional assessment of synapse complexity and diversity. Researchers discovered that a single synapse is like a computer's microprocessor containing both memory-storage and information-processing features."

Terry Sejnowski, professor and author at the Salk Institute for Biological Studies in La Jolla, Calif., said in a 2016 article, "Our new measurements of the brain's memory capacity increase conservative estimates by a factor of 10 to at least a petabyte, in the same ballpark as the memory of the World Wide Web."

Humans began creating quantum computing devices in the 1980s, but God engineered our brains at a much more complicated, compact, and efficient level at the beginning of creation. It is absolutely impossible for the brain to have evolved from dissolved rock. (That's where "evolution" would have to begin.)

The brain has intrigued and fascinated scientists for centuries. When I worked at a scientific laboratory in 1990, one of my colleagues told me he was working on a project that would program the computer to think and respond like the human brain. When he asked me what I thought about it, I paused to mentally dig into the process. The following is a brief of my response.

"Jim, in order to do that, we need to know several things. We need to know the purpose -- or multi-dimensional purposes -- of the brain, how it was made, with what material it was made, how to make that material, and how to put it all together. We need to know exactly how it operates in every finite detail. The item we create will need to operate like the original, so we need to know how to program it in the same manner as the original was programmed.

"However, the computer is a machine. It can do only what humans program it to do, and humans will never be able to program a machine to do what the brain can do because we don't know the full capability of the brain; nor do we fully understand how the brain operates. Therefore, the computer will never have the 'mental' flexibility or the thinking ability of the human brain.

"Since man does not think like God, cannot create material, cannot put the material together like God did, and cannot program independent thinking into the computer, what we create will never be able to function like a human brain -- even with artificial intelligence."

Two weeks later, Jim looked me up and announced that he was retiring from the lab. When I asked him about his computer project, he said, "I have advanced degrees in computers and computational engineering, and I've diligently studied the brain. But without any background in those fields, you proved in three minutes that what I've been trying to accomplish for over five years was not possible."

I've worked in the scientific arena for years, and I honor the scientists who help us understand life in many dimensions.

And please remember this statement: Properly understood, science reveals the impossibilities of life, which verifies the existence of God.

S. Eugene Linzey is an author, mentor, and speaker. Send comments and questions to [email protected] Visit his website at www.genelinzey.com. The opinions expressed are those of the author.