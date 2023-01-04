Senior activity center lunch menu

Jan. 5-6
Th – Hungarian Goulash, Capri veggies, rosy pears, cookie
F – Pork roast w/gravy, glazed carrots, broccoli rice casserole, roll
Jan. 9-13
M- Shepard's Pie, Harvard beets, seasoned spinach, lemon bar
T – Turkey & dressing, gravy, sweet potatoes, Brussel sprouts, roll
W – Meatloaf w/sauce, potatoes/gravy, peas & carrots, roll, applesauce
TH – Crab cake, rice pilaf, broccoli, cookie
F – Beef & cabbage bake, whole kernel corn, cornbread, fruit
Jan. 16-20
M – Closed for Martin Luther King day
T – Hamburger steak w/mushrooms & onions, potatoes/brown gravy, green beans, roll
W – Chicken & dumplings, winter mix veggies, side salad w/dressing, roll, apple pie
TH – Open faced hot beef sandwich w/gravy and mashed potatoes, zucchini & tomatoes, fruit cobbler
F – Rotisserie chicken, scalloped potatoes, sugar snap peas, bread
Jan. 23-27
M – Ham & au gratin potato casserole, Scandinavian veggies, pineapple tidbits, roll
T- Chicken & cheese quesadilla, Spanish rice, guacamole & chips, poke cake
W – Catfish fillet w/tartar sauce, steak fries, coleslaw, hush puppies, Chef's choice dessert
TH – Vegetable beef stew, salad w/dressing, cornbread, spiced peaches
F – Sweet & sour chicken over rice, oriental veggies, egg roll, mandarin oranges
Jan. 30-31
M – Creamy mushroom chicken over pasta, seasoned broccoli, stewed tomatoes, crescent roll
T – Frito chili pie w/sour cream & salsa, fiesta corn, orange zephyr whip