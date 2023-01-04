Manage Subscription
Senior activity center lunch menu

by From Staff Report | January 4, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.

Jan. 5-6

Th – Hungarian Goulash, Capri veggies, rosy pears, cookie

F – Pork roast w/gravy, glazed carrots, broccoli rice casserole, roll

Jan. 9-13

M- Shepard's Pie, Harvard beets, seasoned spinach, lemon bar

T – Turkey & dressing, gravy, sweet potatoes, Brussel sprouts, roll

W – Meatloaf w/sauce, potatoes/gravy, peas & carrots, roll, applesauce

TH – Crab cake, rice pilaf, broccoli, cookie

F – Beef & cabbage bake, whole kernel corn, cornbread, fruit

Jan. 16-20

M – Closed for Martin Luther King day

T – Hamburger steak w/mushrooms & onions, potatoes/brown gravy, green beans, roll

W – Chicken & dumplings, winter mix veggies, side salad w/dressing, roll, apple pie

TH – Open faced hot beef sandwich w/gravy and mashed potatoes, zucchini & tomatoes, fruit cobbler

F – Rotisserie chicken, scalloped potatoes, sugar snap peas, bread

Jan. 23-27

M – Ham & au gratin potato casserole, Scandinavian veggies, pineapple tidbits, roll

T- Chicken & cheese quesadilla, Spanish rice, guacamole & chips, poke cake

W – Catfish fillet w/tartar sauce, steak fries, coleslaw, hush puppies, Chef's choice dessert

TH – Vegetable beef stew, salad w/dressing, cornbread, spiced peaches

F – Sweet & sour chicken over rice, oriental veggies, egg roll, mandarin oranges

Jan. 30-31

M – Creamy mushroom chicken over pasta, seasoned broccoli, stewed tomatoes, crescent roll

T – Frito chili pie w/sour cream & salsa, fiesta corn, orange zephyr whip

