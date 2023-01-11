Arrests and citations

Jan. 2

• Ashton Hayward, 28, arrested in connection with public intoxication -- drinking in public.

• Linda Marie Craighead, 45, arrested in connection with failure to appear; criminal contempt.

• Nickolas Lee Nunley, 41, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance.

• Crystal Gomez, 36, arrested in connection with public intoxication -- drinking in public.

• Robert Andrew Lawhorn Jr, 20, arrested in connection with criminal contempt.

• Brandon Allen Dillard, 22, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Katherine M. Edwards, 45, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Jan. 3

• Juvenile, 14, cited in connection with terroristic threatening.

• Homles Isao Tibon, 62, arrested in connection with forgery.

• Juvenile, 16, cited in connection with theft of property.

• Sebastian Michael Ray Robinson, 30, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Adviell Bustamante, 23, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; tampering with physical evidence; criminal contempt.

Jan. 4

• Juvenile, 16, cited in connection with harassment.

• Maxwell Walter Montgomery, 30, arrested in connection with resisting arrest -- refusal to submit to arrest; assault on family or household member - third degree/apprehension of imminent injury.

• Kasandra Michelle Martin, 40, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

Jan. 5

• Thomas Edward Ward, 71, arrested in connection with aggravated assault; hit and run accident; theft of property.

• George Mitchell Smith, 56, arrested in connection with parole violation.

• Melinda Sharon Labeff, 40, arrested in connection with theft of property.

• Allen Keith Jordon, 40, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Matthew Wayne Morris, 29, arrested in connection with public intoxication -- drinking in public.

Jan. 6

• Franklin Lee Palone, 50, arrested in connection with aggravated robbery.

• Billy Joe Holder, 50, arrested in connection with PCS warrant; possession w/intent to deliver (Methamphetamine/Cocaine).

• Hector Alonzo Romero, 40, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Kristie Dawn Pergeson, 31, arrested in connection with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms; possession of a controlled substance.

• Samuel J Elvins, 30, arrested in connection with criminal contempt.

• Celeo Renan Mancia-Jerezano, 24, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Jan. 7

• Melinda Rae Nicholas, 41, arrested in connection with theft of property.

• Juan D Enriquez-Martinez, 33, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• David Allen Cox, 62, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Saul Abneros Aguirre, 35, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance.

• Ashley Joyce Ann Holmes, 32, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

Jan. 8

• Billie Jo Hippey, 52, arrested in connection with domestic battering - third degree.

• Alex James Garza, 47, arrested in connection with domestic battering - second degree.

• Abraham Gutierrez, 28, arrested in connection with terroristic threatening; assault on family or household member- third degree/apprehension of imminent injury.