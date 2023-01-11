Arrests and citations

Jan. 2
• Ashton Hayward, 28, arrested in connection with public intoxication -- drinking in public.
• Linda Marie Craighead, 45, arrested in connection with failure to appear; criminal contempt.
• Nickolas Lee Nunley, 41, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance.
• Crystal Gomez, 36, arrested in connection with public intoxication -- drinking in public.
• Robert Andrew Lawhorn Jr, 20, arrested in connection with criminal contempt.
• Brandon Allen Dillard, 22, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
• Katherine M. Edwards, 45, cited in connection with failure to appear.
Jan. 3
• Juvenile, 14, cited in connection with terroristic threatening.
• Homles Isao Tibon, 62, arrested in connection with forgery.
• Juvenile, 16, cited in connection with theft of property.
• Sebastian Michael Ray Robinson, 30, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
• Adviell Bustamante, 23, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; tampering with physical evidence; criminal contempt.
Jan. 4
• Juvenile, 16, cited in connection with harassment.
• Maxwell Walter Montgomery, 30, arrested in connection with resisting arrest -- refusal to submit to arrest; assault on family or household member - third degree/apprehension of imminent injury.
• Kasandra Michelle Martin, 40, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
Jan. 5
• Thomas Edward Ward, 71, arrested in connection with aggravated assault; hit and run accident; theft of property.
• George Mitchell Smith, 56, arrested in connection with parole violation.
• Melinda Sharon Labeff, 40, arrested in connection with theft of property.
• Allen Keith Jordon, 40, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Matthew Wayne Morris, 29, arrested in connection with public intoxication -- drinking in public.
Jan. 6
• Franklin Lee Palone, 50, arrested in connection with aggravated robbery.
• Billy Joe Holder, 50, arrested in connection with PCS warrant; possession w/intent to deliver (Methamphetamine/Cocaine).
• Hector Alonzo Romero, 40, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
• Kristie Dawn Pergeson, 31, arrested in connection with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms; possession of a controlled substance.
• Samuel J Elvins, 30, arrested in connection with criminal contempt.
• Celeo Renan Mancia-Jerezano, 24, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
Jan. 7
• Melinda Rae Nicholas, 41, arrested in connection with theft of property.
• Juan D Enriquez-Martinez, 33, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• David Allen Cox, 62, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
• Saul Abneros Aguirre, 35, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance.
• Ashley Joyce Ann Holmes, 32, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
Jan. 8
• Billie Jo Hippey, 52, arrested in connection with domestic battering - third degree.
• Alex James Garza, 47, arrested in connection with domestic battering - second degree.
• Abraham Gutierrez, 28, arrested in connection with terroristic threatening; assault on family or household member- third degree/apprehension of imminent injury.