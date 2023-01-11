Herald-Leader obituaries for Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023

Zola Grobe

Zola Bernice Dibben Grobe entered this world July 24, 1932, in Laclede County, Missouri. She departed on January 3, 2023.

She was preceded by her parents, brothers, sisters, and her beloved husband, Sam.

Zola and Sam began their union on December 31, 1950, in Kansas City. A few years later, the moved to the area Zola grew up, to be near family. Sam joined the Missouri State Park System ending at Lake of the Ozarks State Park. In 1973, Sam and Zola did some soul searching and landed in Siloam Springs, AR in 1974. The first item on their agenda was joining the First Baptist Church. In Siloam Springs, they made many lifelong friends. Some may remember Zola from J.C. Penny's.

She is survived by Teresa Douthit (Allan), Malachi Douthit (Amélie, Aubrey, and Finley), Rachel Green (Ethan, Zola, and Eliza), and many beloved nieces and nephews.

A memorial visitation will be held 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs, Arkansas. A memorial service will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Wasson Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Circle of Life Hospice. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

PAID OBITUARY

Adela Celia Hidalgo Ponce

Adela Celia Hidalgo Ponce, 88, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died Jan. 1, 2023, in Siloam Springs.

She was born Feb. 4, 1934, to Carlos Ponce and Inez Ponce in El Salvador.

She enjoyed reading her Bible and singing.

She was preceded in death by her son, Ricardo Ponce; great-great-grandchild, Noemie Abbygail Olvera; and her close family friend, Fernando Olvera.

She is survived by her daughter, Elsa Ponce and husband Carlos Traves of the home; four grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.

A funeral service was held Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs, with burial to follow in Oak Hill Cemetery.

An online guestbook is available at www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

Grace L. Puffinbarger

Grace L. Puffinbarger, 92, of Colcord, Okla., died Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at her home.

She was born Jan. 28, 1930, in Monmouth, Ill., to Murray Lee and Nellie Doris (Kell) Bell.

She married Harley Vern Puffinbarger in Colorado Springs, Colo.

She was of the Presbyterian faith. She worked as a cook, security guard, waited tables, and cleaned houses and businesses.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lee and Nellie Bell; husband, and sister Martha Wagner.

She is survived by her one daughter, Gwen Whitmire and husband Steve of Colcord; her son Harley Puffinbarger and wife Luann of Adair, Okla.; an extra daughter, Ethel Littlefield: a sister, Marilyn Swanson of Geneseo, Ill.; brother Lee Earl Bell and wife Linda of Aledo, Ill.; five grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A graveside Service was held Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at Johnson Cemetery in West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home of Siloam Springs, Ark., was in charge of the arrangements.