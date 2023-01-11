Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Best of Siloam Springs Winners Distribution Locations Sports Business Opinion Religion Photos Special Sections Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Holly jolly winners

by Marc Hayot | Today at 4:00 a.m.
Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Winners of the Holly Jolly Christmas Decorating contest gathered at the city board meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 3, to receive their prizes. One winner was selected from each ward with one of the four selected as best overall Pictured (l-r) Ward 4 resident Stanley Jones (second from left) received $100; Ward 3 resident Lyle Winters won $100; Ward 2 resident Mel Phillips won $100 and Ward 1 resident Amanda Hittson won $100. Phillips was the overall winner and received another $100.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

Winners of the Holly Jolly Christmas Decorating contest gathered at the city board meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 3, to receive their prizes. One winner was selected from each ward with one of the four selected as best overall. Ward 4 resident Stanley Jones (second from left) received $100; Ward 3 resident Lyle Winters won $100; Ward 2 resident Mel Phillips won $100 and Ward 1 resident Amanda Hittson won $100. Phillips was the overall winner and received another $100.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

Winners of the Holly Jolly Christmas Decorating contest gathered at the city board meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 3, to receive their prizes. One winner was selected from each ward with one of the four selected as best overall. Ward 4 resident Stanley Jones (second from left) received $100; Ward 3 resident Lyle Winters won $100; Ward 2 resident Mel Phillips won $100 and Ward 1 resident Amanda Hittson won $100. Phillips was the overall winner and received another $100.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

Winners of the Holly Jolly Christmas Decorating contest gathered at the city board meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 3, to receive their prizes. One winner was selected from each ward with one of the four selected as best overall. Ward 4 resident Stanley Jones (second from left) received $100; Ward 3 resident Lyle Winters won $100; Ward 2 resident Mel Phillips won $100 and Ward 1 resident Amanda Hittson won $100. Phillips was the overall winner and received another $100.

Print Headline: Holly jolly winners

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

ADVERTISEMENT