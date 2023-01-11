Holly jolly winners

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

Winners of the Holly Jolly Christmas Decorating contest gathered at the city board meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 3, to receive their prizes. One winner was selected from each ward with one of the four selected as best overall. Ward 4 resident Stanley Jones (second from left) received $100; Ward 3 resident Lyle Winters won $100; Ward 2 resident Mel Phillips won $100 and Ward 1 resident Amanda Hittson won $100. Phillips was the overall winner and received another $100.

