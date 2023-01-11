Ninth-grade girls win at the buzzer

Reagan Bishop's buzzer-beating layup gave the Siloam Springs ninth-grade girls basketball team a 35-33 victory at Van Buren on Monday, Jan. 9.

The Lady Panthers gave up a game-tying basket with 3.9 seconds left and had to go the length of the floor.

Kenlee Moore threw a pass to half court to Cenzi Johnson, who found Bishop wide open underneath the basket for the game-winner.

The Lady Panthers improved to 8-5 overall with the victory.

Morgan Jones led the Lady Panthers with 10 points, while Moore and Jadyn O'Brien each had six, Bishop five and Johnson and Keelyn Seagraves each with four.

The ninth-grade girls defeated Springdale George 44-11 on Thursday in the Lady Panthers' first game back from Christmas break.

Siloam Springs led 17-0 after the first quarter, 33-6 at halftime and 39-9 entering the fourth quarter.

Moore led Siloam Springs with 11 points, while Jones had nine, O'Brien and Seagraves each with eight, Johnson six and Bishop two.

Ninth-grade boys

The Siloam Springs ninth-grade boys rolled to a 44-18 victory over Van Buren inside Panther Activity Center on Monday.

The Panthers (12-1, 1-0) led 16-5 after the first quarter and 24-13 at halftime. Siloam Springs pulled ahead 37-18 going into the fourth quarter.

Evan Allen led the Panthers with 12 points, while A.J. Moore had 11, Stewart Schwaninger eight, Max Carter six, Eli Mann, Chance Cunningham and Ian Muanchangh each with two and Brady Butler one.

The ninth-grade boys returned to action from Christmas break with a 48-18 win over Springdale George on Thursday, Jan. 5.

The Panthers led 13-2 after the first quarter and 28-9 at halftime. Siloam Springs pulled ahead 43-13 going into the fourth quarter.

Moore scored 11 of his game-high 14 points in the second quarter, while Schwaninger had 11, Cole Pittman six, Carter, Butler and Allen each with four, Jayden Hooton three and Mann two.

Eighth-grade girls

The Siloam Springs eighth-grade girls improved to 6-0 with a 37-12 win over Van Buren Butterfield on Monday, Jan. 9.

The Lady Panthers (6-0, 1-0) led 15-2 after the first quarter, 23-5 at halftime and 34-6 going into the fourth quarter.

Erika Ellis led the Lady Panthers with 14 points, while Juleeann Dunn had nine, Hope Nam six and Landry Ladner, Areah Williams, Caylee Graves and Journey Dawdy each with two.

Eighth-grade boys

The Siloam Springs eighth-grade boys picked up a 46-23 win over Van Buren Butterfield on Monday.

The Panthers (6-2, 1-0) led 11-8 after the first quarter and 23-12 at halftime before pulling ahead 33-18 going into the fourth quarter.

Lane Pile and Ryan Shipp each had 11 points to lead Siloam Springs, while Gavin Kooistra had eight, Kaden Dunn and Chris Gunter each with six and Brock Ellingson four.

Seventh-grade girls

The Siloam Springs seventh-grade girls dropped a 26-15 loss at Van Buren Butterfield on Monday.

The Lady Panthers trailed 9-3 after the first quarter and 14-3 at halftime. Van Buren pulled ahead 24-5 going into the fourth quarter.

Abby O'Brien led the Lady Panthers (1-5, 0-1) with six points, while Alinyer Yanes had five, Kendall Carver three and Candace Jacklik one.

Seventh-grade boys

The Siloam Springs ninth-grade boys improved to 9-0 win a 41-22 win against Van Buren Butterfield on Monday.

Siloam Springs led 17-4 after the first quarter and 22-8 at halftime. The Panthers increased their lead to 34-13 going into the fourth quarter.

Christian Linn led the Panthers with 20 points, while Marcus Smith had six, Cale Sutulovich and Blake Hough each with four, Ryan Vachon three, Skyler Hipp and Caden Noel each with two and Austin Lee one.

Up next

The seventh-, eighth- and ninth-grade girls host Greenwood on Thursday, while seventh-, eighth- and ninth-grade boys play at Greenwood.