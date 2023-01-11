(Editor's Note: Area coaches, please report schedule changes and game results to the Siloam Springs Herald-Leader. Phone (479) 202-9255, FAX (479) 202-9309, or e-mail sports editor Graham Thomas at [email protected]
Wednesday's games
HIGH SCHOOL BOWLING
Siloam Springs at Springdale, Har-Ber4 p.m.
Thursday's games
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
JBU women at Mid-America Christian6 p.m.
JBU men at Mid-America Christian7:45 p.m.
JUNIOR HIGH GIRLS BASKETBALL
Greenwood at Siloam Springs 7th4:30 p.m.
Greenwood at Siloam Springs 8th5:45 p.m.
Greenwood at Siloam Springs 9th7 p.m.
JUNIOR HIGH BOYS BASKETBALL
Siloam Springs 7th at Greenwood4:30 p.m.
Siloam Springs 8th at Greenwood5:45 p.m.
Siloam Springs 9th at Greenwood7 p.m.
Friday's games
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Siloam Springs at Greenbrier6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Siloam Springs at Greenbrier7:30 p.m.
Saturday's games
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Southwestern Christian at JBU women2 p.m.
Southwestern Christian at JBU men3:45 p.m.
Tuesday's games
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Greenwood at Siloam Springs6 p.m
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Greenwood at Siloam Springs7:30 p.m
