On Tap

by From Staff Reports | Today at 6:00 a.m.

(Editor's Note: Area coaches, please report schedule changes and game results to the Siloam Springs Herald-Leader. Phone (479) 202-9255, FAX (479) 202-9309, or e-mail sports editor Graham Thomas at [email protected]

Wednesday's games

HIGH SCHOOL BOWLING

Siloam Springs at Springdale, Har-Ber4 p.m.

Thursday's games

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

JBU women at Mid-America Christian6 p.m.

JBU men at Mid-America Christian7:45 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH GIRLS BASKETBALL

Greenwood at Siloam Springs 7th4:30 p.m.

Greenwood at Siloam Springs 8th5:45 p.m.

Greenwood at Siloam Springs 9th7 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH BOYS BASKETBALL

Siloam Springs 7th at Greenwood4:30 p.m.

Siloam Springs 8th at Greenwood5:45 p.m.

Siloam Springs 9th at Greenwood7 p.m.

Friday's games

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Siloam Springs at Greenbrier6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Siloam Springs at Greenbrier7:30 p.m.

Saturday's games

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Southwestern Christian at JBU women2 p.m.

Southwestern Christian at JBU men3:45 p.m.

Tuesday's games

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Greenwood at Siloam Springs6 p.m

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Greenwood at Siloam Springs7:30 p.m

Print Headline: On Tap

