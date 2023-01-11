Rotaract Club fundraiser to raise awareness against human trafficking

The first fundraiser for Siloam Springs' Rotaract Club is on the horizon.

The club, which has been in development for over a year, is tackling the issue of human trafficking with its first fundraising event.

The event, "Tacos For A Cause," will feature a partnership with nonprofit The Demand Project.

The Demand Project is an organization committed to "eradicating human trafficking, online enticement, child abuse imagery and the commercial sexual exploitation of children," according to its website.

The Demand Project hopes to achieve its goals through education and awareness, and the Rotaract Club wanted to help.

The Rotaract Club, which is sponsored by the Siloam Springs Rotary Club, is an organization specifically designed for 18 to 30-year-old professionals who are looking to get involved in their communities.

Destin Johnson, a client advisor at Arvest in Siloam Springs, says that fighting human trafficking is a very important cause.

"Human trafficking is the act of removing another person's sovereignty while subjecting them to horrible conditions; this is a dire yet unfortunately underreported issue so any opportunity to bring it to light is worth my time," said Johnson.

The event will be Saturday, Jan. 14, from 10:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Arvest Community Room, 1645 US-Highway 412.

The event will include three street tacos and a drink for $5.00, as well as a chance to win a serving taco bar as a door prize for all who register.

"We're hoping for a good turnout to spread awareness and to offer some good food in the meantime," said Johnson.

Johnson, who is a new member, says that he looks forward to what Rotaract has to offer. "It's a good program. It's geared toward younger professionals so it will be interesting to see a different perspective."