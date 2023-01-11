SSSD addresses rumors of potential violence

Over the weekend, rumors of a potential violent act at a Siloam Springs school were circulating in the community, scaring students and their parents and raising tension.

In a Sunday night Facebook post on Jan. 8, hours away before the Monday school day, the Siloam Springs School District posted an official release regarding the rumors, which they said weren't true.

"The Siloam Springs School is aware of the rumors that someone would commit a violent act at one of our schools tomorrow," the post said. "The Siloam Springs Police Department has been involved and have found that these rumors are not credible."

While the rumors were suspected to not be credible, the district noted that they were taking extra caution.

"The safety of our students and staff are paramount so out of extreme caution both the SSSD and the SSPD will be extra vigilant (Monday) to make sure our schools are safe," said the Facebook post, which was shared more than 150 times.

While both district officials and the police department are investigating the matter, little information has been shared.

However, Superintendent Jody Wiggins has noted that the violent act in question is in fact referencing a potential school shooting, and that the rumor was circulating in lower grade levels.

"Over the weekend, the district had reports that rumors of a school shooting were being circulated by upper elementary aged students," said Wiggins.

He continued, saying, "The district notified SSPD who initiated an investigation. After investigating, SSPD notified the school district that there was not a credible threat. There is an ongoing investigation into the source of the rumor."

Assistant Superintendent Shane Patrick added that some interviews with police have already been conducted.

"The district contacted the Siloam Springs Police Department who went and interviewed the person who said they heard the rumors. After the interviews it was determined that there was no threat," said Patrick.