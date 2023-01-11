Wright steps down as volleyball coach





Siloam Springs' high school volleyball program will be under new leadership in 2023.

Joellen Wright, head coach since 2017 and a mainstay in the Lady Panthers program since 1995, recently submitted her resignation, which will go before the Siloam Springs School Board on Thursday, Jan. 12.

Wright has coached in the district for 28 years -- the only place she's ever coached.

"I have learned so much here, grown as a coach, teacher and a person," said Wright. "I feel more like I'm taking a huge piece of Siloam with me. A lot of what makes Siloam, Siloam are the people. And in these latter years, I've learned that just because people move or retire, or athletes graduate, those relationships may change day to day, but the great value of them will always be a part of me."

Wright was hired in 1995 as a seventh-grade basketball coach but also volunteered with the volleyball program.

Wright said she has a distinct memory of "hunting down the volleyball coach (Rose Cheek)" on her first day in 1995 because she wanted to volunteer.

In 2001, she officially joined the volleyball staff as junior high volleyball coach in the same year that Siloam Springs won its first state volleyball championship under longtime coach Rose Cheek, who was recently named to the Arkansas High School Coaches Hall of Fame.

Wright became varsity assistant in 2004 and the Lady Panthers won the state championship again.

"A lifelong friendship and close mentorship begins with Rose Cheek," Wright said of the 2004 season. "Who knew what was to come! That year hosting and winning state at home in front of what felt like all of Siloam!"

The 2004 state title was the first in a string of six straight titles that ran through the 2009 season.

"Just an incredible time to coach," Wright said. "Most coaches don't get the opportunity ever to coach the high level athletes like we had during the run."

Wright remained in the assistant coach position until 2016 when Cheek retired and she was named head coach of the program. At that point though, she'd already had some experience as the varsity head coach.

In 2013, Cheek was sidelined for the entire season with cancer and Wright stepped in as acting head coach. The Lady Panthers responded under Wright, going 22-10-2 and advancing to the state quarterfinals where they lost a tough 3-2 match to Russellville in what Wright said was "one of the best matches ever."

"Just an overwhelming season," Wright said. "My best friend has cancer and now I have to lead the team? Grateful to the district for trusting me to lead the team. Couldn't have asked for a better group of seniors that year to be on that tough journey with me. Former player Jessie Wade Merrill pulled up to help me as assistant. We had fun beating teams in the then 7A/6A-West, finishing second behind Bentonville."

Wright was named the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette's Coach of the Year for 2013.

In her first season officially as head coach in 2017, the Lady Panthers rallied from a 1-9 start to the season to finish 17-16 overall and advance to the state semifinals for the first time since 2010, breaking a string of six straight seasons losing in the quarterfinals. The Lady Panthers trailed Marion 2-0 in the quarterfinals before rallying to win 3-2 to advance to the semifinals.

Siloam Springs went 20-12-1 in 2018 and went back to the state semifinals.

The last four seasons have been tough for the Lady Panthers as they have failed to qualify for the state tournament in each of the four years, including the 2020 covid-19 season.

"Even though they were not successful according to the world's standards, we still made great memories," Wright said. "They made many lifelong friendships and learned about life through volleyball."

Wright also fondly remembers her time coaching basketball. She worked closely with coaches Marian Killgore, Janet Moore early on.

"Very formative years for me," she said. "I learned so much from them."

She also later co-taught and coached with Rebecca Ault, who she remains close friends with today.

"I'm very grateful to the Siloam Springs School District, the athletic directors and administration through the years for their support, and especially for believing in me and my potential," Wright said. "I will always treasure my time here."

Wright also mentioned the athletes she coached and students she taught in health and physical education.

"What makes Siloam a great place to work?" she said. "The kids! I've been blessed!"



