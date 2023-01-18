Arrests and citations

Jan. 9
• Javier Hernandez-Rueda, 36, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
Jan. 10
• Nichole Joanne Cannady, 18, arrested in connection with theft of property.
• Danny Lee Hudson, 68, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Kristopher Lajuan Stump, 44, arrested in connection with trafficking a controlled substance; proximity to certain facilities -- enhanced penalties.
• Tony Lee Peebles, 71, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance x2; possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to appear; criminal contempt.
• Miranda Elizabeth Samples, 37, arrested in connection with failure to appear; possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Zackary Dean Meixner, 24, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Coty James Morrison, 35, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance.
• Kelly Lynn Battiest,24, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
Jan. 11
• Hillary Abigail Tapp, 30, arrested in connection with forgery; criminal contempt.
• Joseph Daniel Canoe, 40, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance x2; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jan. 12
• Jeremy Rene Taylor, 27, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance.
• Julee Careen Groathouse, 43, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance.'
• Hugh Christopher Fyfe, 36, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
Jan. 13
• Kevin Shawn Hackler, 26, cited in connection with criminal contempt; driving while license cancelled, suspended or revoked.
• Jack Sheridan Parsley, 39, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia x2.
• Jimmy Wayne Parham, 39, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Toni A Brown, 35, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Anderson Butej Johnson, 31, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
Jan. 14
• Coty James Morrison, 35, arrested in connection with domestic battering - third degree; criminal mischief in the first degree.
• Morgan Frances Marcantel, 22, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated; hit and run accident; refusal to submit to a chemical test.
• Clint Trever Hogan, 31, arrested in connection with assault on family or household member - third degree/apprehension of imminent injury; obstructing governmental operations; assault - third degree; possession of drug paraphernalia; furnishing prohibited articles.
• Tina Marlene Martin, 35, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
• Rachel Natonya Cochran, 39, arrested in connection with theft of property.
• Justin Danny Lour, 28, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Juvenile, 17, arrested in connection with fleeing; theft of property.
Jan. 15
• Juvenile, 12, arrested in connection with criminal mischief in the first degree.
• Leeroy Latior, 32, cited in connection with criminal contempt; public intoxication -- drinking in public.
Jan. 16
• Marco Arron Castro, 35, arrested in connection with criminal trespass/premises/vehicle.
• Steven Ray Moreno, 36, arrested in connection with parole violation.
• Michael Steven Fullerton Jr, 28, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
• Ryan Anthony Callie, 24, arrested in connection with failure to appear.