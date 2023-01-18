Manage Subscription
Arrests and citations

by From Staff Reports | January 18, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.

Jan. 9

• Javier Hernandez-Rueda, 36, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

Jan. 10

• Nichole Joanne Cannady, 18, arrested in connection with theft of property.

• Danny Lee Hudson, 68, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Kristopher Lajuan Stump, 44, arrested in connection with trafficking a controlled substance; proximity to certain facilities -- enhanced penalties.

• Tony Lee Peebles, 71, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance x2; possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to appear; criminal contempt.

• Miranda Elizabeth Samples, 37, arrested in connection with failure to appear; possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Zackary Dean Meixner, 24, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Coty James Morrison, 35, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance.

• Kelly Lynn Battiest,24, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Jan. 11

• Hillary Abigail Tapp, 30, arrested in connection with forgery; criminal contempt.

• Joseph Daniel Canoe, 40, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance x2; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jan. 12

• Jeremy Rene Taylor, 27, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance.

• Julee Careen Groathouse, 43, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance.'

• Hugh Christopher Fyfe, 36, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

Jan. 13

• Kevin Shawn Hackler, 26, cited in connection with criminal contempt; driving while license cancelled, suspended or revoked.

• Jack Sheridan Parsley, 39, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia x2.

• Jimmy Wayne Parham, 39, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Toni A Brown, 35, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Anderson Butej Johnson, 31, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Jan. 14

• Coty James Morrison, 35, arrested in connection with domestic battering - third degree; criminal mischief in the first degree.

• Morgan Frances Marcantel, 22, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated; hit and run accident; refusal to submit to a chemical test.

• Clint Trever Hogan, 31, arrested in connection with assault on family or household member - third degree/apprehension of imminent injury; obstructing governmental operations; assault - third degree; possession of drug paraphernalia; furnishing prohibited articles.

• Tina Marlene Martin, 35, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Rachel Natonya Cochran, 39, arrested in connection with theft of property.

• Justin Danny Lour, 28, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Juvenile, 17, arrested in connection with fleeing; theft of property.

Jan. 15

• Juvenile, 12, arrested in connection with criminal mischief in the first degree.

• Leeroy Latior, 32, cited in connection with criminal contempt; public intoxication -- drinking in public.

Jan. 16

• Marco Arron Castro, 35, arrested in connection with criminal trespass/premises/vehicle.

• Steven Ray Moreno, 36, arrested in connection with parole violation.

• Michael Steven Fullerton Jr, 28, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Ryan Anthony Callie, 24, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Print Headline: Arrests and citations

