Brantley Munise inducted into Arkansas Purple Circle

by From Staff Reports | January 18, 2023 at 11:00 a.m.
Courtesy of Arkansas Farm Bureau Arkansas Farm Bureau Vice President Mike Freeze inducts Siloam Springs native Brantley Munise into the Arkansas Purple Circle, recognizing his Grand Champion Light Market Hog Peewee Showmanship entry at the Arkansas State Fair and Livestock Show.

Brantley Munise of Siloam Springs was recently inducted into the Arkansas Purple Circle Club.

Munise had the Grand Champion Light Market Hog Peewee Showmanship entry at the Arkansas State Fair and Livestock Show. Arkansas Farm Bureau vice president Mike Freeze presented the award.

The Purple Circle Club is an awards program recognizing junior livestock exhibitors who earned championship honors at the Arkansas State Fair. It is sponsored by Arkansas Farm Bureau, a nonprofit, private farm and rural advocacy organization of almost 190,000 families throughout the state working to improve farm and rural life.

