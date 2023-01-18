Criner appointd to state fire protection board

Siloam Springs Fire Chief Jeremey Criner was appointed to serve on the Arkansas Fire Protection Services Board on Friday, Jan. 6.

Criner will serve a two-year term starting in January of 2023, according to a press release issued by the city on Wednesday, Jan. 11. Former Governor Asa Hutchinson appointed Criner in early January and Criner's term will expire in October of 2025, the release states.

"It is humbling and an honor to serve on this board," Criner said. ""The Arkansas Fire Protection Services Board is critical to the fire service in Arkansas. Working with the members of the board will be a great experience and one that I hope can not only help move the City of Siloam Springs forward but also the state of Arkansas fire service."

Criner joined the Siloam Springs Fire Department in August of 2016, the release states. He is a graduate of the Executive Fire Officer Program through the National Fire Academy in Emmitsburg, Md, the release states.

He holds a Bachelor of Fire Science degree from Columbia Southern University and an Associate of Applied Science Administration and Technology from Northwest Arkansas Community College, the release states.

Criner has been credentialed as a Chief Fire Officer and Chief Training Officer by the Center for Public Safety Excellence's Commission on Professional Credentialing as well as being awarded Member status with the Institute of Fire Engineers, the release states.

The fire chief serves as president of the Northwest Arkansas Metropolitan Fire Chiefs' Association and was also named Fire Chief of the Year at the Arkansas Fire Convention in 2002, the release states.