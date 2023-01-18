Herald-Leader obituaries for Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023

Milfred Dean Anglin

Milfred Dean Anglin, 88, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died Jan. 15, 2023, at Willard Walker Hospice House, Fayetteville, Ark.

He was born Jan. 14, 1935, in Siloam Springs to Floyd Ruben Anglin and Ina Ethel (Leach) Anglin.

After graduating from Siloam Springs High School, he served in the U.S. Army and then went on to get his associates degree at Okmulgee Tech.

He married Carolyn Sue Reasons on Aug. 10, 1957, and later became owner and operator of Anglin's Refrigeration and Heating and Air for 35 years.

He was a Siloam Springs bus driver for 22 years and a wonderful storyteller to all that knew him. He was also very active in the Siloam Springs Little League program and the Siloam Springs Riding Club.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, and daughter, Candice Anglin.

Survivors include daughter, Pennie Anglin Brewer and husband Scott of Fayetteville; son, Randy Anglin and wife Dawn of Decatur; brothers, Floyd Junior Anglin of Siloam Springs, A.J. Anglin and wife Florence of Siloam Springs; sister, Linda Anglin Myers, and husband Don of Pryor, Okla.; devoted friend and sweetheart, Frances Brown of Siloam Springs; two grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, and friends who loved him dearly.

Keith Sanford

Keith Sanford, 66, of Siloam Springs, Arkansas, passed away Thursday, January 12, 2023, at the Mercy Medical Center in Rogers.

Keith was born on November 28, 1956, in Little Rock, Arkansas. He was the son of Billy Edgar Sanford and Dorris Painter Sanford. He married Darla Jean Sligar on December 24, 2015, in Springdale, Arkansas. Keith was the circulation director for the Morning News for many years and later for the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. He was a motorcycle enthusiast, a dog lover, enjoyed traveling, cooking and was a sports fan, especially an avid Razorback fan. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and attending whatever events they were involved with. Keith attended the Trinity Pentecostal Church in Siloam Springs.

He is survived by his wife, Darla Sanford of the home; one son, Josh Sanford of Rogers; one daughter, Brandi Timmons and husband James of Pea Ridge; two stepdaughters, Melissa Barton and husband Chad of Harrison; and Crystal Riley and husband Josh of Decatur; one sister, Anita Spahr of Bentonville; and eight grandchildren, Alexia Hall, Makenzie Garrett, Baylor Barton, Faith Riley, Piper Riley, Reagan Timmons, Thaddeus Timmons and Brooke Timmons.

A visitation was held on Sunday, January 15, 2023, from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home in Siloam Springs, AR.

Funeral Service was held at the Trinity Pentecostal Church on Monday, January 16, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. Pastor Mike Whorton officiated the service with burial being conducted at the Ganderville Cemetery near Summers, Arkansas.

Clyde Alden Truitt

Clyde Alden Truitt, 81, formerly of Gentry, Ark., died January 13, 2023, at Earlene Howard Hospice Home, Circle of Life in Springdale, Ark.

He was born April 24, 1941, near Decatur, Ark., to Charles and Jewell (Browning) Truitt.

He lived most of his life in Northwest Arkansas. He graduated from Decatur High School and married Darlene Browers in 1958. They are the parents of three children: Steve, Lisa, and Julie. They raised their family in Gentry where he worked for the Arkansas Western Gas Company as an Agent-Serviceman. He also served his community as a volunteer firefighter, a member of the Lions Club, and the Chamber of Commerce. Clyde had a passion to be self-employed and started Truitt Pump Sales & Service. He eventually sold the pump business and bought Little Drilling Company in Siloam Springs. He drilled water wells and then transitioned to the oil well drilling business.

He married Barbara Cardwell in 1993 and built a poultry farm in Decatur, returning to his childhood home. At age 66 he was awarded Poultry Grower of the Year. While he had his poultry farm, he also drove a propane truck for Peterson Lp Gas Company. At age 74 he retired and moved to Alma with his wife.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Barbara Truitt; and daughter-in-law, Sandi Truitt.

He is survived by his children: Steve Truitt of Sperry, Okla.; Lisa Gaertner and husband Gary of Springdale; and Julie Jackson and husband Barry of Greenbrier, Ark., seven grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild, and siblings: Doris Hoyle of Phoenix, Ariz.; Shirley Hartman of Ventura, Calif.; and Neale Truitt of Decatur.

A visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. at Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs on Thursday, Jan. 19.

A funeral service will be 10 a.m. Friday at Wasson Funeral Home.

Wasson Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Lloyd Scott Wright

Lloyd Scott Wright, 89, died Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023 at the Quail Ridge Living Center.

He was born Jan. 22, 1933 in Watts, Okla., to Clarence Wright and Daisy Mae Smith-Wright.

He married Margaret "Ginger" Wright on Jan. 4, 1971 in Tahlequah, Okla.

He worked for the water treatment department of Siloam Springs for many years. In his youth time, he enjoyed fishing, boating, camping, and watching Nascar racing.

He is survived by his three daughters, Royal Johnson of Davis City, Iowa, Kelly Pelz and husband, Gary, of Ozark, Ark., and Terri Johnson of Siloam Springs, Ark.; two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023 at Oak Hill Cemetery in Siloam Springs.

Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home of Siloam Springs is in charge of the arrangements.