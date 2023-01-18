Networking after hours

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader
Johnny Mathis assumes his fighter stance as he prepares to punch out one of the numbers on the punchboard at Benton County Business After Hours on Thursday at Cherokee Casino and Hotel West Siloam Springs (Okla.). Mathis won $100.
Cherokee Nation staff member Miranda McChristian (left) and Bernadette Keck chat with Kamaron Rackleff and Lindsey Taylor during Benton County Business After Hours on Thursday at Cherokee Casino and Hotel West Siloam Springs (Okla.).
Patti Eiland (center) chats up City Directors Ken Wiles (left) and David Allen at Benton County Business After Hours on Thursday at Cherokee Casino and Hotel West Siloam Springs (Okla.).
Terri Broyles (left) and Valerie Pope sit back and enjoy their beverages and beads at Benton County Business After Hours on Thursday at Cherokee Casino and Hotel West Siloam Springs (Okla.). Broyles won a prize from the Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce that evening.
Melissa Grippano (left) and Katie Gallico enjoy food and beverages during on Thursday at Benton County Business After Hours which was held at Cherokee Casino and Hotel West Siloam Springs (Okla.).
Christina Roberts (center) prepares to punch out one of the numbers in the Cherokee Nation Casino's punchboard on Thursday at Benton County Business After Hours. Roberts won $250.
Amanda Johnson (center), the owner of Bumbles & Boots Custom Creations, raises her arms in victory after winning $100 at the punchboard during Benton County Business After Hours on Thursday at Cherokee Casino and Hotel West Siloam Springs (Okla.).
Cherokee Nation Showgirls Lauren Harshman (left) and Jenna Altom pose in front of the Cherokee Nation Casino's punchboard where contestants punched different numbers which were matched to prizes ranging from $100 to $500 during Benton County Business After Hours on Thursday at Cherokee Casino and Hotel West Siloam Springs.