Ninth-grade girls take down Greenwood

The Siloam Springs ninth grade girls won their fifth straight game Thursday, Jan. 12, with a 33-27 victory against Greenwood inside Panther Activity Center.

The Lady Panthers led 5-4 after the first quarter and 17-12 at halfitme.

Siloam Springs (9-5, 2-0 Northwest River Valley) carried a 23-19 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Reagan Bishop led the Lady Panthers with 11 points, while Morgan Jones had eight, Jadyn O'Brien six, Cenzi Johnson five and Kenlee Moore three.

Ninth grade boys

The Siloam Springs ninth grade boys won their eighth straight game with a hard-fought 45-40 victory at Greenwood on Thursday, Jan. 12.

The Panthers (13-1, 2-0 NWRV) led 12-4 after the first quarter and 25-16 at halftime. Greenwood cut into the lead and trailed 33-29 going into the fourth quarter.

Evan Allen led Siloam Springs with 19 points, while Stewart Schwaninger had 12, A.J. Moore nine, Eli Mann four and Bennett Naustvik one.

Eighth grade girls

The Siloam Springs eighth grade girls suffered their first loss of the season 36-20 at the hands of Greenwood on Thursday, Jan. 12, inside Panther Activity Center.

Greenwood jumped out to an early 17-5 lead after the first quarter.

The Lady Panthers (6-1, 1-1 NWRV) cut the lead to 22-13 at halftime. Greenwood pushed it back to 30-17 going into the fourth quarter.

Erika Ellis led the Lady Panthers with eight points, while Audrey Deshane had five, Juleeann Dunn three, Hope Nam and Landry Ladner each with two.

Eighth grade boys

Ryan Shipp scored 22 points and Gavin Kooistra added 14 as the Siloam Springs eighth grade boys won at Greenwood 43-33 on Thursday, Jan. 19.

The Panthers led 10-9 after the first quarter but trailed 22-21 at halftime.

Siloam Springs retook the lead 30-28 going into the fourth quarter and outscored Greenwood 13-5 in the fourth.

Brady Addington added five points for the Panthers, while Kaden Dunn had two.

Seventh grade girls

The Siloam Springs seventh grade girls were defeated 46-8 by Greenwood on Thursday, Jan. 12.

The Lady Panthers trailed 10-2 after the first quarter and 22-6 at halftime. Greenwood extended its lead to 36-6 going into the fourth quarter.

Abby O'Brien, Kendall Carver, Candace Jacklik and Ebony Alcaron each scored two points for Siloam Springs (1-6, 0-2).

Seventh grade boys

The Siloam Springs seventh grade boys suffered their first loss of the season Thursday, Jan. 12, 38-32 at Greenwood.

Greenwood led 10-6 after the first quarter and 22-16 at halftime. The game was tied 26-26 going into the fourth quarter.

Ryan Vachon led the Panthers (9-1, 1-1 NWRV) with 14 points, while Marcus Smith had nine, Christian Linn five and Jayden Coleman and Cale Sutulovich each with two.

Up next

The seventh, eighth and ninth grade girls host Alma on Thursday, Jan. 19, at Panther Activity Center before playing at Harrison on Monday, Jan. 23. The seventh, eighth and ninth grade boys travel to Alma on Thursday and host Harrison on Monday.