ON TAP
Thursday's games
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
JBU women at Science & Arts^6 p.m.
JBU men at Science & Arts^7:45 p.m.
JUNIOR HIGH GIRLS BASKETBALL
Alma at Siloam Springs 7th^4:30 p.m.
Alma at Siloam Springs 8th^5:45 p.m.
Alma at Siloam Springs 9th^7 p.m.
JUNIOR HIGH BOYS BASKETBALL
Siloam Springs 7th at Alma^4:30 p.m.
Siloam Springs 8th at Alma^5:45 p.m.
Siloam Springs 9th at Alma^7 p.m.
Friday's games
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Siloam Springs at Russellville^6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Siloam Springs at Russellville^7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOWLING
Siloam Springs at HS Lakeside/Benton^TBA
Saturday's games
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Texas Wesleyan at JBU women^2 p.m.
Texas Wesleyan at JBU men^3:45 p.m.
Monday's games
JUNIOR HIGH GIRLS BASKETBALL
Siloam Springs 7th at Harrison^4:30 p.m.
Siloam Springs 8th at Harrison^5:45 p.m.
Siloam Springs 9th at Harrison^7 p.m.
JUNIOR HIGH BOYS BASKETBALL
Harrison at Siloam Springs 7th^4/4:30 p.m.
Harrison at Siloam Springs 8th^5:45 p.m.
Harrison at Siloam Springs 9th^7 p.m.
Tuesday's games
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Oklahoma City at JBU women^6 p.m.
Oklahoma City at JBU men^7:45 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Siloam Springs at Van Buren^6 p.m
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Siloam Springs at Van Buren^7:30 p.m
