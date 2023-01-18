Manage Subscription
ON TAP

by Graham Thomas | January 18, 2023 at 8:55 a.m.

(Editor's Note: Area coaches, please report schedule changes and game results to the Siloam Springs Herald-Leader. Phone (479) 202-9255, FAX (479) 202-9309, or e-mail sports editor Graham Thomas at [email protected]

Thursday's games

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

JBU women at Science & Arts^6 p.m.

JBU men at Science & Arts^7:45 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH GIRLS BASKETBALL

Alma at Siloam Springs 7th^4:30 p.m.

Alma at Siloam Springs 8th^5:45 p.m.

Alma at Siloam Springs 9th^7 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH BOYS BASKETBALL

Siloam Springs 7th at Alma^4:30 p.m.

Siloam Springs 8th at Alma^5:45 p.m.

Siloam Springs 9th at Alma^7 p.m.

Friday's games

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Siloam Springs at Russellville^6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Siloam Springs at Russellville^7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOWLING

Siloam Springs at HS Lakeside/Benton^TBA

Saturday's games

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Texas Wesleyan at JBU women^2 p.m.

Texas Wesleyan at JBU men^3:45 p.m.

Monday's games

JUNIOR HIGH GIRLS BASKETBALL

Siloam Springs 7th at Harrison^4:30 p.m.

Siloam Springs 8th at Harrison^5:45 p.m.

Siloam Springs 9th at Harrison^7 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH BOYS BASKETBALL

Harrison at Siloam Springs 7th^4/4:30 p.m.

Harrison at Siloam Springs 8th^5:45 p.m.

Harrison at Siloam Springs 9th^7 p.m.

Tuesday's games

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Oklahoma City at JBU women^6 p.m.

Oklahoma City at JBU men^7:45 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Siloam Springs at Van Buren^6 p.m

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Siloam Springs at Van Buren^7:30 p.m

