Siloam Springs sales tax 10.55 percent

county sales tax down six percent by Marc Hayot | January 18, 2023 at 11:05 a.m.

Siloam Springs sales tax receipts were up 10.55 percent, or $94,400 in November compared to the same month last year.

Sales tax receipts were $989,098 in November 2022, compared to $894,698 in November of 2021, according to the December issue of City & Town magazine. The receipts represent sales made in September.

Siloam Springs' share of county sales tax receipts was down 6.06 percent, or $22,163 last month, from $365,484 in November of 2021 to $343,321 in December of 2022.

City sales tax receipts are used for utility infrastructure, repayment of wastewater treatment plant bonds, the city's general fund, public safety and the street department.

A share of county sales tax receipts pays on two water utility infrastructure bonds.

Other local cities that saw an increase in sales tax last month include:

• Eureka Springs up 10.07 percent or $32,806.

• Fayetteville up 10.26 percent or $497,329.

• Rogers up 8.16 percent or $340,564.

• Springdale up 19.83 percent or $658,068.

Cities that saw a decrease in sales tax last month include:

• Bentonville down 36.88 percent or $-1.3 million.

• Gentry down 77.64 percent or $-118,041.

• Lincoln down 1.18 percent or $-1,064.

Print Headline: Siloam Springs sales tax 10.55 percent

