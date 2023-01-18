Three Siloam Springs students prepare for Benton County Spelling Bee

In less than a week, three gifted students from the Siloam Springs School District will take to the stage at the Benton County Spelling Bee with hopes of making it to the very end.

For one district teacher, this year's spelling bee is doubly important.

Two of the kids, Luke Burnett, from Southside, and Ella Burnett, from the Middle school, are brother and sister. Their dad, Brian Burnett, is a teacher at Northside and drives a school bus.

He said his kids help each other prepare.

"They are excited but are tired of studying. They are glad it is almost here," said Burnett. "Our kids have worked really hard and helped each other study for months to prepare."

Burnett says that he is very proud that he has two children in this year's spelling bee.

"As a parent I am extremely proud of both of my children for earning a spot in this event by winning their school spelling bee," said Burnett.

He continued, saying "As a teacher, I am glad that our school district puts an emphasis on things like this, and is proud to send representatives from our district every year."

This is Luke Burnett's second year in a row to represent Southside.

Brian Burnett noted that he is happy to go and support all of the Siloam Springs students who will be competing this weekend.

Grant Landerito was the winner for the Intermediate school. All three students will be representing their schools at the Benton County Spelling Bee at 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at Flagstone Church of Christ in Bentonville.