Arrests and citations

Jan. 17

• Juvenile, 12, cited in connection with assault - third degree; disorderly conduct.

• Danny Baro, 23, arrested in connection with driving while license cancelled, suspended or revoked.

• Asmon Heran, 27, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jan. 18

• Harley Allen Lay, 28, arrested in connection with theft of property - lost, mislaid, delivered by mistake.

• John Paul Difrancisco, 35, arrested in connection with terroristic threatening.

• Juvenile, 13, cited in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Tanner Witte, 18, arrested in connection with terroristic threatening; possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Tinelle Shanea Williams, 31, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

Jan. 19

• Windel Percil Owens, 31, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Crystal Nichole Williams, 38, arrested in connection with failure to appear; obstructing governmental operations; furnishing prohibited articles; possession of a controlled substance.

• Reggie Walker, 55, arrested in connection with probation violation; failure to appear x2.

• Arthur Boyd Latham, 61, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Meng Lee, 29, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Chad Albert Douthit, 29, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Jan. 20

• Patrick Layton Davis, 22, arrested in connection with theft of property.

• Odessa Selina Palmer, 34, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Tomas Alberto Mendez-Lopez, 30, arrested in connection with failure to comply with registration and reporting requirements.

• Melinda Mae Macedo, 52, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Steven Douglas Day, 32, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance.

Jan. 21

• Spencer Cooper, 67, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• David Alan Peoples, 55, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Jasmin Joslin Aguirre-Baires, 31, arrested in connection with theft of property.

• Easton Kye Wiggins, 20, arrested in connection with driving or boating under the influence while underage.

Jan. 22

• Serenity Lynn Northcott, 18, cited in connection with failure to appear.