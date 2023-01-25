Arrests and citations

Jan. 17
• Juvenile, 12, cited in connection with assault - third degree; disorderly conduct.
• Danny Baro, 23, arrested in connection with driving while license cancelled, suspended or revoked.
• Asmon Heran, 27, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jan. 18
• Harley Allen Lay, 28, arrested in connection with theft of property - lost, mislaid, delivered by mistake.
• John Paul Difrancisco, 35, arrested in connection with terroristic threatening.
• Juvenile, 13, cited in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Tanner Witte, 18, arrested in connection with terroristic threatening; possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Tinelle Shanea Williams, 31, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
Jan. 19
• Windel Percil Owens, 31, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
• Crystal Nichole Williams, 38, arrested in connection with failure to appear; obstructing governmental operations; furnishing prohibited articles; possession of a controlled substance.
• Reggie Walker, 55, arrested in connection with probation violation; failure to appear x2.
• Arthur Boyd Latham, 61, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Meng Lee, 29, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
• Chad Albert Douthit, 29, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
Jan. 20
• Patrick Layton Davis, 22, arrested in connection with theft of property.
• Odessa Selina Palmer, 34, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Tomas Alberto Mendez-Lopez, 30, arrested in connection with failure to comply with registration and reporting requirements.
• Melinda Mae Macedo, 52, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Steven Douglas Day, 32, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance.
Jan. 21
• Spencer Cooper, 67, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• David Alan Peoples, 55, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
• Jasmin Joslin Aguirre-Baires, 31, arrested in connection with theft of property.
• Easton Kye Wiggins, 20, arrested in connection with driving or boating under the influence while underage.
Jan. 22
• Serenity Lynn Northcott, 18, cited in connection with failure to appear.