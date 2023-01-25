Cross county runners garner awards

2022 Award Winners:
Most Improved Award
• Junior high girls -- Sydney Burns
• Junior high boys -- Melvin Chavez
• High school girls -- Haylee Fox
• High school boys -- Riley Harrison
Steady (continuous improvement through season)
• Junior high girls (Netty) -- Sydney Burns
• Junior high boys (Freddy) -- Corbett Stephenson
Perfect Attendance (no unexcused absences)
• Junior high girls -- Brayleigh Scarberough
• Junior high boys -- Blake Kuykendall, Nathan Palmer, Drake Turner
• High school girls -- Ava Jones
• High school boys -- Billy Samoff
Heart of a Panther
• Junior high girls -- Payton Lesso
• Junior high boys -- Gaige Thompson
• High school girls -- Faith Harris
• High school boys -- Levi Fox
Teammate of the Year
• Junior high girls -- Vanessa Frias
• Junior high boys -- Nathaniel Haak
• High school girls -- Haylee Fox
• High school boys -- Billy Samoff
• Honorable mentions -- JH girls: Anne Claborn, Amelie Seauve, Hannah Bergthold, HS boys: Levi Fox
Servant's Heart Award
• Junior high girls -- Brayleigh Scarberough
• Junior high boys -- Parker Watson
• High school girls -- Laura Fields
• High school boys -- Billy Samoff
STRAVA Award
• Tommy Seitz, 354
• Faith Harris, 215.6
Team Captains
• Junior high girls -- Vanessa Frias, Morgan Jones
• Junior high boys -- Chance Cunningham, Cooper Bunker
• High school girls -- Claire Jagger
• High school boys -- Levi Fox
Most Valuable Runner Award
• Junior high girls -- Amelia Thomas (7th), Amelie Seauve (8th), Vanessa Frias (9th)
• Junior high boys -- River Hall (7th), Gaige Thompson (8th), Chance Cunningham (9th)
• High school girls -- Haylee Fox (10th), Claire Jagger (11th), Anna Floyd (12th)
• High school boys -- Tommy Seitz (10th), Nathan Hawbaker (11th), Levi Fox (12th)
5A-West All-Conference
• Junior high girls -- Morgan Jones, Amelie Seauve, Hope Nam, Amelia Thomas, Saylor Timboe
• Junior high boys -- Corbett Stephenson, Gaige Thompson, Bennett Naustvik, Sebastian Romero, Cooper Bunker, Blake Kuykendall, Boone Eldridge
• High school girls -- Vanessa Frias
• High school boys -- Levi Fox, Nathan Hawbaker, Chance Cunningham
5A All-State
• High school girls -- Vanessa Frias
• High school boys -- Levi Fox, Nathan Hawbaker, Chance Cunningham, Tommy Seitz
Submitted photo The following Siloam Springs cross country runners earned 5A-West All-Conference honors for the 2022 season: (from left) Vanessa Frias, Chance Cunningham, Levi Fox and Nathan Hawbaker.
Submitted photo The following Siloam Springs cross country runners earned Class 5A All-State honors for the 2022 season: (from left) Vanessa Frias, Tommy Seitz, Chance Cunningham, Nathan Hawbaker and Levi Fox.
Submitted photo The following Siloam Springs cross country runners earned the "Heart of a Panther" award for the 2022 season: (from left) Faith Harris (senior high girls), Payton Lesso (junior high girls), Gaige Thompson (junior high boys), and Levi Fox (senior high boys).
Submitted photo The following Siloam Springs cross country runners were Most Improved for the 2022 season: (From left) Melvin Chavez (junior high boys), Haylee Fox (senior high girls) and Riley Harrison (senior high boys). Not pictured is Sydney Burns (junior high girls).
Submitted photo The following Siloam Springs cross country runners earned Most Valuable Runner awards for the 2022 season: (Front from left) River Hall (7th boys), Haylee Fox (10th girls), Amelia Thomas (7th girls), Vanessa Frias (9th girls) and Anna Floyd (12th girls); (back), Gaige Thompson (8th boys), Tommy Seitz (10th boys), Chance Cunningham (9th boys), Claire Jagger (11th), Nathan Hawbaker (11th boys) and Levi Fox (12th boys). Not pictured is Amelie Seauve (8th girls).
Submitted photo The 2022 Siloam Springs cross country seniors with special keepsake boxes: Anna Floyd, Wilson Cunningham, Anthony Cruz, Levi Fox, Riley Harrison, Billy Samoff and Rustin Shirley. Not pictured is Barrett Eldridge.
Submitted photo The following Siloam Springs cross country runners earned Servant Leader Awards for the 2022 season: (from left) Billy Samoff (senior high boys), Brayleigh Scarberough (junior high girls), Laura Fields (senior high girls) and Parker Watson (junior high boys).
Submitted photo Faith Harris and Tommy Seitz earned the STRAVA award for recording the most miles for the 2022 season.
Submitted photo The following Siloam Springs HIgh School cross country runners were selected Teammate of the Year: (from left) Billy Samoff (senior high boys), Vanessa Frias (junior high girls), Haylee Fox (senior high girls) and Nathaniel Haak (junior high boys).