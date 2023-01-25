Manage Subscription
Cross county runners garner awards

by Submitted photos | January 25, 2023 at 9:40 a.m.
Submitted photo The following Siloam Springs junior high cross country runners earned All-Conference 5A-West honors: (from left) Hope Nam, Morgan Jones, Gaige Thompson, Sebastian Romero, Bennett Naustvik, Blake Kuykendall, Cooper Bunker and Corbett Stephenson. Not pictured are Amelie Seauve, Saylor Timboe, Amelia Thomas and Boone Eldridge.

2022 Award Winners:

Most Improved Award

• Junior high girls -- Sydney Burns

• Junior high boys -- Melvin Chavez

• High school girls -- Haylee Fox

• High school boys -- Riley Harrison

Steady (continuous improvement through season)

• Junior high girls (Netty) -- Sydney Burns

• Junior high boys (Freddy) -- Corbett Stephenson

Perfect Attendance (no unexcused absences)

• Junior high girls -- Brayleigh Scarberough

• Junior high boys -- Blake Kuykendall, Nathan Palmer, Drake Turner

• High school girls -- Ava Jones

• High school boys -- Billy Samoff

Heart of a Panther

• Junior high girls -- Payton Lesso

• Junior high boys -- Gaige Thompson

• High school girls -- Faith Harris

• High school boys -- Levi Fox

Teammate of the Year

• Junior high girls -- Vanessa Frias

• Junior high boys -- Nathaniel Haak

• High school girls -- Haylee Fox

• High school boys -- Billy Samoff

• Honorable mentions -- JH girls: Anne Claborn, Amelie Seauve, Hannah Bergthold, HS boys: Levi Fox

Servant's Heart Award

• Junior high girls -- Brayleigh Scarberough

• Junior high boys -- Parker Watson

• High school girls -- Laura Fields

• High school boys -- Billy Samoff

STRAVA Award

• Tommy Seitz, 354

• Faith Harris, 215.6

Team Captains

• Junior high girls -- Vanessa Frias, Morgan Jones

• Junior high boys -- Chance Cunningham, Cooper Bunker

• High school girls -- Claire Jagger

• High school boys -- Levi Fox

Most Valuable Runner Award

• Junior high girls -- Amelia Thomas (7th), Amelie Seauve (8th), Vanessa Frias (9th)

• Junior high boys -- River Hall (7th), Gaige Thompson (8th), Chance Cunningham (9th)

• High school girls -- Haylee Fox (10th), Claire Jagger (11th), Anna Floyd (12th)

• High school boys -- Tommy Seitz (10th), Nathan Hawbaker (11th), Levi Fox (12th)

5A-West All-Conference

• Junior high girls -- Morgan Jones, Amelie Seauve, Hope Nam, Amelia Thomas, Saylor Timboe

• Junior high boys -- Corbett Stephenson, Gaige Thompson, Bennett Naustvik, Sebastian Romero, Cooper Bunker, Blake Kuykendall, Boone Eldridge

• High school girls -- Vanessa Frias

• High school boys -- Levi Fox, Nathan Hawbaker, Chance Cunningham

5A All-State

• High school girls -- Vanessa Frias

• High school boys -- Levi Fox, Nathan Hawbaker, Chance Cunningham, Tommy Seitz

  photo  Submitted photo The following Siloam Springs cross country runners earned 5A-West All-Conference honors for the 2022 season: (from left) Vanessa Frias, Chance Cunningham, Levi Fox and Nathan Hawbaker.
  
  photo  Submitted photo The following Siloam Springs cross country runners earned Class 5A All-State honors for the 2022 season: (from left) Vanessa Frias, Tommy Seitz, Chance Cunningham, Nathan Hawbaker and Levi Fox.
  
  photo  Submitted photo The following Siloam Springs cross country runners earned the "Heart of a Panther" award for the 2022 season: (from left) Faith Harris (senior high girls), Payton Lesso (junior high girls), Gaige Thompson (junior high boys), and Levi Fox (senior high boys).
  
  photo  Submitted photo The following Siloam Springs cross country runners were Most Improved for the 2022 season: (From left) Melvin Chavez (junior high boys), Haylee Fox (senior high girls) and Riley Harrison (senior high boys). Not pictured is Sydney Burns (junior high girls).
  
  photo  Submitted photo The following Siloam Springs cross country runners earned Most Valuable Runner awards for the 2022 season: (Front from left) River Hall (7th boys), Haylee Fox (10th girls), Amelia Thomas (7th girls), Vanessa Frias (9th girls) and Anna Floyd (12th girls); (back), Gaige Thompson (8th boys), Tommy Seitz (10th boys), Chance Cunningham (9th boys), Claire Jagger (11th), Nathan Hawbaker (11th boys) and Levi Fox (12th boys). Not pictured is Amelie Seauve (8th girls).
  
  photo  Submitted photo The 2022 Siloam Springs cross country seniors with special keepsake boxes: Anna Floyd, Wilson Cunningham, Anthony Cruz, Levi Fox, Riley Harrison, Billy Samoff and Rustin Shirley. Not pictured is Barrett Eldridge.
  
  photo  Submitted photo The following Siloam Springs cross country runners earned Servant Leader Awards for the 2022 season: (from left) Billy Samoff (senior high boys), Brayleigh Scarberough (junior high girls), Laura Fields (senior high girls) and Parker Watson (junior high boys).
  
  photo  Submitted photo Faith Harris and Tommy Seitz earned the STRAVA award for recording the most miles for the 2022 season.
  
  photo  Submitted photo The following Siloam Springs HIgh School cross country runners were selected Teammate of the Year: (from left) Billy Samoff (senior high boys), Vanessa Frias (junior high girls), Haylee Fox (senior high girls) and Nathaniel Haak (junior high boys).
  

