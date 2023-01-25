Four Chaplains to be held Feb. 5

Siloam Springs American Legion Post 29 will host its annual Four Chaplains Memorial Service at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, at Landmark Baptist Church, located at 1719 S. Mount Olive in Siloam Springs.

The Four Chaplains Memorial Service is dedicated to the memory of four military chaplains whose lives were lost while serving on the troop transport ship USS Dorchester during World War II.

On Feb. 3, 1943, the ship was torpedoed by a Nazi submarine off the coast of Greenland. The four chaplains, one Catholic, one Jewish and two Protestants, surrendered their lives by giving their life jackets to four other service members so they could live.

Survivors from the USS Dorchester recalled as the ship was going down the four chaplains could be seen arm in arm singing gospel songs as the ship slipped beneath the icy waters.