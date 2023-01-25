Herald-Leader obituaries for Wednesday, Jan. 25

Michael W. Crafton

Michael W. Crafton, 62, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died Jan. 14, 2023, in Siloam Springs.

He was born Feb. 16, 1960, in Jonesboro, Ark., to Arthur and Wilma (Whitehead) Crafton.

He is preceded in death by both parents and one brother, Dennis Haynes.

He is survived by his brother, Ed Haynes and wife Barbara, of Clearlake, Calif.; nephew Illya Haynes and wife Kirsten, of Fridley, Minn.; guardians, Mark and Rachael Thrailkill, of Siloam Springs, Ark.; nieces, Brittany Jackson and husband Corey, of Siloam Springs; Tiffany Haynes, of Siloam Springs and Jennifer Hennessey and husband Jeff, of Kennewick, Wash.

A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date to be determined.

Robert Vincent Frye

Robert Vincent Frye, 70, of Decatur, Arkansas, died Jan. 19, 2023, in Decatur, Ark.

He was born Sept. 9, 1952, to Warner Frye and Betty Frye in South Gate, Calif.

He married Debra Turner on Feb. 21, 1971, in Yuma, Ariz.

He enjoyed remodeling his house and taking care of his yard.

He is survived by his wife of the home; three sons, John Frye and wife Amanda of Siloam Springs, Ark., Christopher Frye and wife Misty of Decatur, and Steven Frye and wife Julie of Decatur; numerous grandchildren; two sisters, Annette Baca and Patty Yates; and one brother, John Christopher Frye.

The family had a private celebration of life.

Jack Gardner

Jackie (Jack) Merle Gardner was born to Wilford Eli Gardner and Annabell Sylvia Jones in Claremore, Oklahoma, on April 16, 1942. He attended high school in Claremore and Siloam Springs, Arkansas, and later graduated from Texas A&M University. He served in the United States Marine Corp. from 1959 to 1963 in the Weapons and Maintenance First Marine Division FMF. He also played football for the Marine Corp., in Quantico, Virginia. Working in the oil industry and his love of travelM took him to many countries and happy adventures. He really loved working in the Middle East during the calmer times. Later while living in Houston, Texas, he owned and operated Texana Sales and Service (Blastco) in Houston, Texas for 19 years. After the oil industry slowed down, he taught school for three years in New Caney, Texas. Afterwards, he worked for Tyco International for 5 years. Jack was a member of the Cherokee Nation and was awarded the Medal of Patriotism in 2016 from the Cherokee Nation for his service in the Korean War.

Jack is predeceased by his parents; his first wife, Dorothy; and brother, Wilford (Wil) Eli Gardner, Jr. He is survived by his wife, Connie; brother Tom (Rosa); sisters, Ahniwake Van Vleet and Lynda Telles (Stephen); and many nieces and nephews. Connie especially wants to thank Tom Gardner and the family of Wil Gardner for all the love and support through Jack's last days in hospice care: Robyne (Frank) Locke, Katy (Ryan) Edwards, Lou Anne (Paul) Gustafson, Amy (Steve) Onnen, and Brian (Cheryl) Gardner. His cousins, Joe and Sherry Gardner also provided much support though Jack's last days. We also wish to thank Traditions Hospice for all the loving support during these last days of transition. Jack's dry wit and easy personality have left us with many good memories. He will be greatly missed.

In lieu of flowers or plants, the family requests that you give to a charity of your choice. A private family service will be held at a later date.

Cleo Elaine Gilmore

Cleo Elaine Gilmore, 78, of Gentry, Ark., died Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023 at Ascension St. John Medical Center in Tulsa, Okla.

She was born Nov. 11, 1944 in Tulsa, Okla., to Arlo Scheffler and Lorena Sears-Scheffler.

She graduated from Ozark Adventist Academy.

She married Alex Gilmore Jr., on Nov. 6, 1969.

She ministered to many prisoners to a saving faith in Jesus Christ. In her spare time at home, she would enjoy crocheting and watching Hallmark movies.

She is preceded in death by her parents and daughter, Sheri Cates.

She is survived by her husband of the home; son, Anthony Gilmore and wife, Mayu of Lexington, Ky.; two daughters, Shawn Swanson and husband, Robert of Noel, Mo., and Brooke Hiebert and husband, Ryan of Gentry; nine grandchildren; one great-granddaughter and many other loved ones.

Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home of Siloam Springs, Ark., was in charge of cremation arrangments.

Edward "Eddie" Dwayne Jones

Edward "Eddie" Dwayne Jones, 65, of Colcord, Okla., died Jan. 20, 2023, at his home.

He was born Nov. 25, 1957, in Siloam Springs, Ark., to Gene Jones and Clara (Summers) Jones.

He worked in maintenance for Clarke Industries for over 40 years and loved being outdoors with his family doing a little bit of everything such as hunting, fishing, riding horses, riding motorcycles and working on vehicles.

He was preceded in death by his parents; niece, Sarah Rabbit; father-in-law, Ken Proctor; and mother-in-law, Freda Proctor.

He is survived by his wife, Diana Jones of the home; daughter, Kyla Davis and husband Rodney of Colcord; son, Kelby Jones of Springdale, Ark.; sister, Charla Weeks and husband George of Centerton, Ark.; brother Earl Jones and wife Rhonda of Siloam Springs; brother and sister- in law, Phil Proctor and wife Evelyn of Colcord, Okla.; sister-in-law, Terry Harmon of Colcord, Okla.; five grandchildren, two great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at Wasson Funeral Home, Siloam Springs. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at Wasson Funeral Home. Burial will be at Bell Cemetery, Watts, Okla.

Henry 'Hank' Netzel

Henry "Hank" Jim Netzel, 70, of Goshen, Ark., died Jan. 21, 2023, in Centerton, Ark.

He was born June 16, 1952, in Junction City, Kan.

He graduated from the University of Illinois in Chicago with a bachelor's degree in Criminal Justice.

He married Linda Kulovitz on Sept. 26, 1982, in Chicago, Ill.

He worked as an elevator mechanic for ThyssenKrupp until his recent retirement. He was a veteran of the United States Army and a member of the National Corvette Restorers Society (NCRS).

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jerry and Marie Netzel.

He is survived by his wife, Linda; four brothers, Ed Netzel and wife Lynn of Gallatin, Tenn.; Gene Netzel and wife Gail of Lenoir City, Tenn.; Bob Netzel and wife BettySue of Goshen; Ray Netzel and wife Teresa of Gentry, Ark.; sister, Chris Riggins and husband Darin of Goshen, Ark.; sister-in-law, Joyce Lucia and husband Greg of Mesquite, Nev.; 15 nieces and nephews and 18 great nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be noon Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at Nelson-Berna Funeral Home in Fayetteville, Ark. Burial will follow at Fayetteville National Cemetery in Fayetteville.

Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service at Nelson-Berna Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to your local animal shelter.

Nelson-Berna Funeral Home in Fayetteville is in charge of the arrangements.

Sara Rose Washington

Sara Rose Washington, aged 91, went to be with the Lord on January 20, 2023. She passed peacefully at her home of 72 years with family and loved ones close at hand. Sara Rose was born on October 24, 1931, in Sapulpa, OK, to Clyde Wilcox and Sibyl (Shipley) Wilcox. At the age of 19, she married her soulmate, Doyle Washington. They enjoyed 60 years together at their farm where they raised their children and run a dairy and beef cattle business. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Cincinnati, AR most of her life. The love of her community was evident in her service with the election board and Ladies' Club at the fire station. Her middle years brought a new adventure to her life, painting! She took lessons and made wonderful friends through her love of this art. Her paintings brought her so much joy and happiness.

Sara was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Doyle, a sister, Mary Frances, and brother, Kenny Wilcox, brother-in-law and wife, Ray and Janette Washington, sister-in-law and husband, Geraldine and Harold Collins, and sister-in-law, Willene Washington,

Survivors include her son, Bob (Mary) Washington, daughter, Joy Washington, and 5 grandchildren: Robbie (Jamie) Washington, Marla (Mark) Davis, Mindy Carlson, Tristan (Tierra) Sexton, and Claire Rose Sexton, 10 great grandchildren: Zane, Cody, Wyatt, Sara, Teira, Colton, Mattie, Cassie, Jake and Jesse: a brother David (Joyce) Wilcox, a sister Gwin Pierrer, a brother-in-law Charlie Washington and 13 nephews and nieces of which one is deceased.

A celebration of life will be held at the Wasson Funeral Home, 441 Hwy 412, Siloam Springs, AR Thursday, 1/26, at 10:00 am. The family will receive visitors at Wasson's on Wednesday, 1/25, from 4 - 7:00.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Cincinnati Fire Station, 12746, WC7 Summers, AR 72769.

