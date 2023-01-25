Ninth-grade boys’ nine-game win streak ends

The Siloam Springs ninth-grade boys had their nine-game winning streak snapped Monday, Jan. 23, with a 37-35 loss to Harrison inside Panther Activity Center.

The Panthers jumped out to a 14-3 lead after the first quarter and led 17-10 at halftime. Siloam Springs carried a 29-21 lead into the fourth quarter.

A.J. Moore led the Panthers (14-2, 3-1 Northwest River Valley) with 21 points, while Stewart Schwaninger had eight and Evan Allen and Eli Mann each with three.

Chance Lorenz led Harrison with 18 points.

The ninth-grade boys picked up a 43-40 victory at Alma on Thursday, Jan. 19.

The Panthers led 12-10 after the first quarter and 21-20 at halftime. The game was tied at 31 going into the fourth quarter.

Moore led the Panthers with 16 points, while Schwaninger had 13, Allen nine and Mann five.

Ninth-grade girls

Siloam Springs ninth-grade girls dropped their second straight game Monday with a 37-34 loss at Harrison.

Harrison led 8-6 after the first quarter, but Siloam Springs outscored the Lady Goblins 10-5 in the second to take a 16-13 lead at halftime.

Harrison outscored the Lady Panthers (9-7, 2-2) 14-8 in the third quarter to take a 27-24 lead going into the fourth.

Jordin Quandt led Harrison with 16 points, while Eliza Barger had 12.

Kenlee Moore led Siloam Springs with nine points, while Cenzi Johnson and Morgan Jones each had eight, Reagan Bishop four, Keelyn Seagraves three and Jadyn O'Brien two.

The ninth-grade girls lost 30-28 against Alma on Thursday, Jan. 19, inside Panther Activity Center.

Alma, which improved to 13-0, led 7-6 after the first quarter and 15-14 at halftime. The Lady Airedales carried a 23-20 lead into the fourth quarter.

Johnson led Siloam Springs with 11 points, while Moore had nine, Seagraves four, Jones and O'Brien each with two.

The loss ended the Lady Panthers' five-game winning streak.

Eighth-grade boys

Ryan Shipp hit a jump shot from the free-throw line at the buzzer to lift the Siloam Springs eighth-grade boys to a 35-33 victory over Harrison on Monday inside Panther Activity Center.

Harrison led by as many as eight points in the second half before the Panthers' rallied to improve to 8-3 on the season.

The Goblins led 9-7 after the first quarter and 16-15 at halftime. Harrison took a 27-21 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Gavin Jones led the Goblins with 17 points.

Ryan Shipp led Siloam Springs with 14, while Gavin Kooistra had 10, Brady Addington five, Kaden Dunn four and Brock Ellingson two.

The eighth-grade boys dropped a 55-35 loss at Alma on Thursday, Jan. 19.

Alma led 12-7 after the first quarter and 24-13 at halftime. The Airedales took a 40-26 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Shipp led the Panthers with 12 points, while Kooistra had nine, Addington four and Dunn, Ellingson, Angel Guillen, Jackson Hes and Camden Newell each with two.

Eighth-grade girls

The Siloam Springs eighth-grade girls picked up a 56-8 win Monday, Jan. 23, at Harrison.

The Lady Panthers (8-1) led 18-0 after the first quarter and 31-8 at halftime before taking a 44-8 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Juleeann Dunn led the Lady Panthers with 14 points, while Erika Ellis had 11, Audrey Deshane, Madison Workman and Journey Dawdy each with six, Lili Huffaker four, Hope Nam three, Landry Ladner and Lily Lubera each with two, and Vivian Della Rosa and Valerie Della Rosa each with one.

The eighth-grade girls defeated Alma 35-19 on Thursday, Jan. 19, at Panther Activity Center.

The Lady Panthers led 10-4 after the first quarter and 19-9 at halftime. Alma pulled within 21-17 going into the fourth quarter, where Siloam Springs outscored the Lady Airedales 14-2.

Dunn led Siloam Springs with 10 points, while Workman had seven, Ellis and Deshane each with five and Ladner and Huffaker each with four.

Seventh-grade boys

The Siloam Springs seventh-grade boys snapped a two-game losing streak with a 38-36 win over Harrison on Monday, Jan. 23, inside Panther Activity Center.

The Panthers (10-2) led 13-9 after the first quarter but Harrison rallied to take a 19-15 lead at halftime.

Siloam Springs outscored the Goblins 15-7 in the third to take a 30-26 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Marcus Smith led Siloam Springs with 19 points, while Cale Sutulovich had eight, Christian Linn five, Skyler Hipp four and Ryan Vachon two.

Jace James and Beckett Keeter each had 12 for Harrison.

The seventh-grade boys lost their second straight game Thursday, Jan. 19, with a 36-29 loss at Alma.

The Panthers trailed 7-3 after the first quarter and 20-13 at halftime before going into the fourth down 31-22.

Vachon led Siloam Springs with 17 points, while Linn had seven, Smith three and Sutulovich two.

Seventh-grade girls

The Siloam Springs seventh-grade girls were defeated 39-13 at Harrison on Monday, Jan. 23.

The Lady Panthers (1-8) trailed 13-2 after one and 28-2 at halftime and 32-9 going into the fourth quarter.

Abby O'Brien led the Lady Panthers with six points, while Heidi Jenks, Ella Harper and Yessica Salazar each had two.

The seventh-grade girls dropped a 21-14 loss to Alma on Thursday, Jan. 19.

Alma led 7-4 after the first quarter and 10-6 at halftime.

The Lady Panthers rallied to tie the game 12-12 going into the fourth.

O'Brien led Siloam Springs with 12 points, while Salazar had two.

Up next

The seventh-, eighth- and ninth-grade boys are scheduled to host Farmington on Thursday, while the seventh-, eighth- and ninth-grade girls travel to Farmington.