On Tap

by Staff Reports | January 25, 2023 at 9:00 a.m.

ON TAP

(Editor's Note: Area coaches, please report schedule changes and game results to the Siloam Springs Herald-Leader. Phone (479) 202-9255, FAX (479) 202-9309, or e-mail sports editor Graham Thomas at [email protected]

Thursday's games

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Central Christian at JBU women^6 p.m.

Central Christian at JBU men^7:45 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH GIRLS BASKETBALL

Siloam Springs 7th at Farmington^4:30 p.m.

Siloam Springs 8th at Farmington^5:45 p.m.

Siloam Springs 9th at Farmington^7 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH BOYS BASKETBALL

Farmington at Siloam Springs 7th^4/4:30 p.m.

Farmington at Siloam Springs 8th^5:45 p.m.

Farmington at Siloam Springs 9th^7 p.m.

Friday's games

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Harrison at Siloam Springs^7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Harrison at Siloam Springs^6 p.m.

Saturday's games

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

JBU women at Langston^2 p.m.

JBU men at Langston^3:45 p.m.

Monday's games

JUNIOR HIGH GIRLS BASKETBALL

VB Northridge at Siloam Springs 7th^4:30 p.m.

VB Northridge at Siloam Springs 8th^5:45 p.m.

Van Buren at Siloam Springs 9th^7 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH BOYS BASKETBALL

Siloam Springs 7th at VB Northridge^4/4:30 p.m.

Siloam Springs 8th at VB Northridge^5:45 p.m.

Siloam Springs 9th at Van Buren^7 p.m.

Tuesday's games

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Oklahoma City at JBU women^6 p.m.

Oklahoma City at JBU men^7:45 p.m.

