City, school announces closings for Monday

The city of Siloam Springs is taking precautions as the possibility of inclement weather looms today.

Due to inclement weather, the city of Siloam Springs will close its offices today, according to an email from Communications Manager Megan Whitworth. The email advised citizens to remain indoors and off the roads.

Along with city offices, regular trash routes will not run today and the transfer station will also be closed, the email states.

Emergency services will be running, the email states. Citizens are encouraged to monitor the weather through local media and to ensure they are signed up for emergency notifications via Code Red, the email states.

To sign up for Code Red please visit siloamsprings.com/codered.

The Siloam Springs School District announced on its Facebook page that the district will be having an AMI (Alternative Method of Instruction) day. Parents and students are advised to check the AMI guidelines on the school district website, the post states.

Benton County facilities and circuit courts will be closed today due to the inclement weather, according to a press release from Communications Director Melody Kwok. Online services are available at bentoncountyar.gov/services.

Due to the inclement weather, the Director Meet and Greet with new City Directors Betsy Blair and Ken Wiles will also be cancelled, according to a Facebook message from Wiles. Wiles said he would post any rescheduling information if and/or when they reschedule.