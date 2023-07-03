Siloam Springs city board offers Gilbert city adminstrator position

After more than three-and-a-half hours in executive session Monday, the Siloam Springs City Board of Directors have decided to offer Police Chief Allan Gilbert the job of city administrator.

City directors interviewed four finalists for administrator position with the last being on Thursday, June 29, but no decision was made. Gilbert was interviewed on June 23.

The other three candidates were Joshua Bruegger, police chief of Pasadena, Texas; Jon Holmes, city manager of Aurora, Mo., and Aaron Smith, who recently served as assistant city manager in Odessa, Texas.

Phillip Patterson, the last city administrator, was fired March 7. Following a 90-minute executive session, the directors voted 4-3 to terminate his contract. Patterson's salary was $150,352.

The night Patterson was fired, Gilbert was offered the position of interim city administrator but declined the position.

Finance Director Christina Petriches accepted the position of acting city administrator.

Patterson began as city administrator in February 2015. He came to Siloam Springs from Lafayette, Colo., where he was assistant city administrator and community development director.

The city administrator provides leadership, coordination, control and accountability of all municipal services and programs. The office handles the day-to-day operations of the city, as well as the economic development division, according to the city website.

A screening committee was formed March 13 to review applications for city administrator, filter out candidates with the right qualifications and schedule interviews.

Twelve candidates went through Zoom interviews with the screening committee, and that list was later trimmed to the final four.