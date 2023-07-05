After July the Fourth

By the time these words appear, the fireworks of July 4th will have vanished. Thousands of sentimental tributes to the country's founding will have been heard. On the other side, tireless ideologues in air-conditioned offices who never miss a chance to drip more poison into the nation's veins will have posted social media screeds about historic injustice.

Mostly, the day will have passed unmarked by anything approaching seriousness. Kids will have watched stuff explode in the sky or sparkle in the street with no real knowledge of why July 4th is a holiday. Test the hypothesis for yourself. Ask a person of high school or college age why July 4th is a holiday. What happened on that day? What is the significance of what happened on that day? What arguments does the Declaration of Independence make? For that matter, ask teachers and college professors. Many won't know.

With July 4th in mind, I went to the National Cemetery near Anchorage, Alaska. It's on Fort Richardson, an Army base, so getting to the cemetery meant tangling with military bureaucracy, which meant finally arriving at the site with a stomach in knots.

The trip wasn't about sentimentality -- about working up emotions while reading names and the wars they served in. It was more about appreciating the effort of people who gave others a chance. In May 1944, France, Belgium, the Netherlands and other countries were occupied by the Nazis. Beginning in early June, the process of handing them back to their citizens was underway. This was mostly the work of American 20-year-olds. I don't feel sentimental about those kids, but I do feel great respect for them. Some are at the cemetery in Anchorage.

July 4th is also important in the Philippines. It's the day the country gained its independence from the U.S., less than a year after the Second World War. The U.S. liberated the Philippines from Spanish rule in 1898. A Vietnam-like struggle ensued and triggered an anti-war movement in the United States. But within a few years the Filipino insurgents were put down and the U.S. began the work of preparing the Philippines for independence. There's no question that ugly things happened in the process, but the U.S. never intended to make the Philippines a long-term colony.

After the Americans suffered defeat in the Philippines by the Japanese soon after the attack on Pearl Harbor, American leadership promised to return. The return came in the fall of 1944. The liberation of the Philippines was costly. Probably the nicest, most peaceful part of Manila today is the American cemetery there. No one can say the Philippines is a well-functioning country, but the 20-year-old Americans who died there fought to give the people a chance. Some of those who survived that battle were later buried at the cemetery in Anchorage.

Among the names I paused over was Mason Douglas Whetstone, who died in Baghdad in 2003. Count me among those who never wants to see or hear from George W. Bush again, but nothing we can say about the governing class's decisions in relation to Iraq diminishes the meaning of Whetstone's service, of his role in an attempt to give the people of Iraq a chance.

Another name was Gregory Michael Fleury, who died in Afghanistan in 2009. Whatever we can say about policies that aimed to build a nation in a land where people think primarily in terms of tribe, nothing is taken from Fleury's efforts to give the people of Afghanistan a chance.

To the extent that July 4th is marked by recognition of the Declaration of Independence, probably the line about "life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness" is most rehearsed. Since very few know that Thomas Jefferson's word "happiness" is a reference to the philosophy of Aristotle and is linked to other words like "excellence" and "perseverance," whatever is said about the phrase is usually misinformed. Jefferson was saying that people are at their best when they pursue some kind of excellence within the context of a moral life, and this involves hard work and perseverance and integrity. Life and liberty matter because they are necessary to the pursuit of excellence. And it's the pursuit of excellence that brings happiness, by which Jefferson meant contentment of soul.

It's true that Jefferson did not live up to his own ideals. But neither do you or I. Martin Luther King wisely gave Jefferson credit for writing a check later generations could cash.

Another key part of the Declaration asserts that when a government, after a long train of abuses, becomes the sure enemy of the people it is supposed to represent, then the people have a natural right -- even a duty -- to overthrow it. And I very much doubt that the Founders would have any patience at all for the corrupt, nauseating cesspool that is Washington, D.C., today.

But I've learned that it's possible both to denounce the government and salute what the flag represents: A nation of broken humans who, more than any other, have tried -- sometimes falteringly, sometimes successfully -- to lift the boot of oppression from hundreds of millions.

Preston Jones lives in Siloam Springs and works on numerous educational projects, including "War and Life: Discussions with Veterans," which can be found at https://warandlifediscussions.weebly.com/. The opinions expressed are those of the author.