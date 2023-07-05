Arrests and citations

June 19

Shelly Alane Murphy, 36, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

Shawn Micheal Inman, 21, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

Donny Wayne Whittaker, 204, arrested in connection with failure to appear x2.

June 20

Kaytlyne Vilettta Linn, 23, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Daxton Farmer, 25, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Alexus Ranae Herling, 24, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Devan Lee Hamby, 27, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Sara Louise Donner, 31, arrested in connection with theft of property; criminal trespass/premises/vehicle.

Jackson Lee Escoe, 26, arrested in connection with theft of property.

Regena Lynn Hall, 51, cited in connection with failure to appear x2.

June 22

Justin Avery Griffith, 52, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; theft of property; criminal trespass/premises/vehicle.

Justin Ryan Schwarz, 31, arrested in connection with theft by receiving; criminal mischief in the first degree.

June 23

Juvenile, 17, cited in connection with disorderly conduct.

Emily Jean Cook, 28, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

Raven Marie Garcia, 25, arrested in connection with theft of property.

Seth Anthony Edwards, 27, arrested in connection with theft of property.

June 24

Juvenile, 17, cited in connection with felony warrant -- juvenile.

Juvenile, 17, cited in connection with felony warrant -- juvenile.

Johnny Wayne Taylor, 58, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Ricky Allen Wooldridge, 66, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Tracy Lee Anderson, 51, cited in connection with theft of property.

June 25

Paul Aguilar, 39, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

Sheryl Lee Trailer, 53, arrested in connection with criminal contempt.

Juvenile, 15, arrested in connection with domestic battering -- third degree.

June 26

Bryan Ulysses Martinez, 18, cited in connection with possession of open container containing alcohol in a motor vehicle.

Daniel Jay Taylor, 52, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Jacob Matthew Dupuy, 25, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Keston Michael Durrett, 29, cited in connection with battery in the third degree.

Carl Justin Gage, 49, cited in connection with disorderly conduct.

June 27

Regina Ann Ballard, 43, arrested in connection with theft of property.

Conner Leigh Fortenberry, 24, arrested in connection with driving while license canceled, suspended, or revoked.

Johnny Ray Gilbert, 58, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Heisy Hiram, 58, arrested in connection with criminal contempt.

Nakiah Twobear Eagle, 26, arrested in connection with possession with intent to deliver (Methamphetamine/Cocaine); possession of firearms by certain persons.

Matilda Kay Birdtail, 28, arrested in connection with possession with intent to deliver (Methamphetamine/Cocaine); possession of firearms by certain persons; Cherokee National Marshal Service warrant.

Regina Ann Ballard, 44, arrested in connection with possession with intent to deliver (Methamphetamine/Cocaine); possession of firearms by certain persons.

June 28

Lyle Aaron Miller, 45, arrested in connection with stalking; terroristic threatening; harassing communications.

Juvenile, 17, arrested in connection with sexual assault in the second degree; indecent exposure; harassment.

Kyle Wayne McCollum, 31, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance.

Jonathan Ray Harvey, 29, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Kennedy Nicole Pitts, 26, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

June 29

Juvenile, 17, cited in connection with theft of property; breaking or entering.

Fletcher Cameron Groseclos, 28, arrested in connection with internet stalking of a child.

Tristan Bradley Littrell, 25, arrested in connection with theft of property; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance; furnishing prohibited articles.

Colton Dean Duncan, 20, arrested in connection with theft of property.

Ariaunna Justice Marcum, 22, arrested in connection with obstructing governmenal operations; felony warrant - other agency.

Kevin Ray Bell, 31, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Melissa Brianna Neighbors, 33, arrested in connection with violation of a no contact order.

Samantha Stiles, 26, cited in connection with shoplifting.

Lisa Belle Gage, 26, arrested in connection with theft of property.

June 30

Kyle Jeffrey Peak, 25, arrested in connection with criminal mischief in the first degree.

Roland Leroy Licause, 60, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; public intoxication -- drinking in public; criminal trespass/premises/vehicle.

Ruben Ruiz Herrera, 40, arrested in connection with theft of property; failure to pay child support.

Xavier Deangelo Rios, 25, arrested in connection with criminal contempt.

July 1

John Steven Ferrell, 48, arrested in connection with terroristic threatening.

Ana Karen Martinez, 26, cited in connection with no drivers license; insurance required -- minimum.

Paula June Brockway, 68, arrested in connection with theft of property.

Kimberly Marie Castillo, 22, arrested in connection with public intoxication -- drinking in public; disorderly conduct.

July 2

Kara Beth Dorsey, 28, arrested in connection with battery in the third degree; resisitng arrest -- refusal to submit to arrest.

TM Kosmes, 26, cited in connection with criminal contempt.