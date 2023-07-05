Board selects Gilbert for city administrator

City directors unanimously voted to offer the city administrator position to Siloam Springs Police Chief Allan Gilbert during the special called city board meeting on Monday, July 3.

Following a three-and-a-half-hour executive session, the directors came back with their decision. City Director David Allen made the motion to offer the job to Gilbert with a contract to be negotiated in good faith.

Gilbert was one of four candidates who were in the running for the city administrator position. The other candidates were Joshua Bruegger, the police chief of Pasadena, Texas, Jon Holmes, the city manager for Aurora, Mo and Aaron Smith, former assistant city administrator for Odessa, Texas.

The four candidates were interviewed in June and selected from 12 candidates who had Zoom interviews with the screening committee in May.

The final four candidates were interviewed during special called city board meetings on June 22, 23, 27 and 29. A special called meeting was held on June 29 but no decision was made, according to an article on Friday, June 30, in the Northwest Arkansas Democrat Gazette.

Phillip Patterson, the last city administrator for Siloam Springs had his contract terminated on March 7. He served as city administrator for eight years before his termination.

The same night as Patterson's termination, Gilbert was offered the interim city adminsitrator position but declined.

During the interim, Finance Director Christina Petriches has served as acting city administrator. On March 13, a screening committee was formed to review applications for city administrator.

The city received 28 applications before the committee settled on the 12 for Zoom interviews. Of those 12, four were selected to advance to the next round and Gilbert was the candidate chosen.

Gilbert did not attend the meeting Monday and has not officially accepted the position as of press time.