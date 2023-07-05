CEI Engineering honored by state House of Representatives

BENTONVILLE – CEI was recently honored by the State of Arkansas House of Representatives for 50 years of dedication and service to the state. Jeff Geurian, CEO & President; Brent Massey, VP of Operations; and Debbie Jones, Director of Marketing & Business Development, were in the Capitol for the reading and passing of House Resolution 1062, which recognized the local and statewide contributions of CEI.

CEI started as a two-man operation in 1973 and has since grown to a full-service professional firm that is licensed in 49 states with more than 170 associates across the country that include experts in Fueling & Convenience, Parks & Trails, Public Works, Restaurants, Retail and Sports Facilities.

CEI is proud to have provided services for more than 7,000 projects statewide and more than 30,000 projects nationwide. Notable statewide projects include Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, Northwest Arkansas National Airport, Fortune 500 company corporate offices, such as JB Hunt and Tyson, and over 100 miles of trails that connect communities and highlight the beauty of the Natural State.

Based out of Bentonville, CEI has a vested interest in Arkansas and Arkansas-based businesses. CEI has maintained a 43-year partnership with Walmart that has included working directly with founder Sam Walton, completing more than 1,300 projects across 44 states, and is currently working on the new Walmart Home Office campus.

"For more than 40 years, CEI has worked closely with Walmart to expand its store footprint across the country," said Walmart vice president for Real Estate, Brian Hooper. "As the firm celebrates its 50th anniversary, we congratulate them on their success and appreciate their contributions to the company's continued growth."

CEI was additionally recognized by the City of Bentonville earlier in the year during the first 50th year celebration. Bentonville's Mayor Orman read the proclamation that officially announced February 12, 2023, as CEI Day in the city.

CEI's milestone achievement could not have been done without the ambition of its founders, commitment from its staff and trust from the communities it serves.

