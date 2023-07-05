Christian camps changed the course of my life

I stepped into a large auditorium filled with young people a while back, and was amazed at what I saw. The kids were completely absorbed in what they were doing. They were paying close attention. They were engaged. They were reading. They were writing. They were underlining. They were highlighting.

When I was teaching, I would have been ecstatic to have a classroom that looked like that. There were some days I was tempted to put on a super-hero costume or do double back-flips to keep my students focused. But on the day recently when I entered that auditorium, there was apparently no need for theatrics to maintain the attention of the participants. They were absorbed in rapt attention.

And where was this "classroom." At a place called Camp Siloam.

And the subject matter? The Word of God.

I have been associated with Christian camps since 1966. And I still am, doing my small part to keep Camp Siloam running smoothly. What I do isn't flashy, and I don't interact with the campers as intensely as the young adults on the summer staff, but I still feel a need to help out in my own limited way. It's in my blood, so to speak, and I don't think that's ever going to change.

I am deeply committed to Christian camps, and I feel that commitment for two primary reasons.

First, because it was a Christian camp -- called Bogg Springs -- that forever altered the course of my life and made me aware of the importance of the Word of God and the Gospel of Jesus Christ. I am particularly grateful for an entire family, named Curtis, who have maintained that ministry since its beginning, and have been instrumental in introducing thousands of young people to Christ. Without that camp, and that family, I'm pretty sure my life would have been dramatically different.

Second, it's those young people I saw being so focused in what they were doing. In an age when it's easy to be cynical and skeptical about the next generation, I am encouraged when I see them so engaged and immersed in the Word of God. That gives me hope that there are still some kids in this generation who are "all in" when it comes to their Christianity, and are willing to make the sacrifices necessary to live it on a day-to-day basis.

As Christian adults -- parents, teachers, mentors, coaches, counselors -- we have an awesome responsibility to the young people under our influence. We need to be careful not to give in to the cynicism of the age, but to carefully, patiently, and lovingly guide those young people in the paths in which they need to go. Most of them want positive direction. We should be willing to provide it.

"Teach a child to choose the right path, and when he is older, he will remain upon it." – Proverbs 22:6 (TLB)

Doug Chastain is a retired teacher and is currently a large-vehicle transportation specialist for the Siloam Springs School District. (Okay, he drives a bus.) He is also a grass maintenance technician at Camp Siloam. (Yeah, he mows the lawn.) You can contact him at [email protected] The opinions expressed are those of the author.