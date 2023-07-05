City directors give updates

City directors concluded the June 20 city board meeting by giving their director reports.

The directors each gave a report of what they were focusing on during the previous weeks as well as promoting events like Fourth Friday held June 23 and the Fire in the Sky fireworks display, which was scheduled to be held the evening of July 4.

Director reports

Director Mindy Hunt spoke about an update on police progress regarding some posters put up around town by the white supremacist group Patriot Front.

Captain Derek Spicer addressed the city board during the meeting and said officers have removed the posters and investigations do not show a threat coming from the group.

Hunt went on to say that she has always felt welcome in the city since she moved here as a teenager.

"Some believe differently than we believe," Hunt said. "But all are human beings who deserve to be treated with respect and dignity."

Director Ken Wiles then gave his report. Wiles focused on sharing his vision for the future of Siloam Springs.

He said there are many things that citizens would like to see such as a thriving downtown, consistent monitored and sustained growth, a close knit community and solid family values that lead to an enhanced quality of life.

Wiles also said there are many things that add up to this happening that have been mentioned previously like a common sense approach to fiscal responsibility, monitored utility rates, improvements in streets and drainage and an emphasis on citizen safety.

"All of this, combined with an increasing sense of fairness and respect for everyone, will continue to make Siloam Springs the wonderful, friendly place that it is," Wiles said.

Wiles also said for the directors to do their job efficiently and effectively communication and working together are a necessity.

He said serving the citizens of the city is an honor and privilege and is a task none of the board members take lightly.

"I have been entrusted to gather facts and make the best decision I can while I am here to serve the citizens of this town," Wiles said. "My duty and responsibility to serve lies with one who is mightier than I. I have promised to make my decisions to the best of my ability, and I constantly seek God's wisdom and guidance in hopes of doing so."

When it was Blair's turn to speak she began by informing everyone that the next meeting will be held on Wednesday, July 5, instead of Tuesday, July 4, because of Independence Day.

Blair said she is withdrawing Ordinance 23-13 concerning personnel authority of the city board.

"It wasn't really what I'd asked for," Blair said. "It was pretty convoluted ... and somebody can redo it if they want and do it another time."

She also inquired about fiber internet. Blair mentioned that Bright Speed, an internet provider, had told the city previously they would provide the fiber optics for the city starting in August and the city also considered partnering with OzarkGo!

Blair also thanked the police department and thanked officers James Cooley and Royce Corley, who received commendations for heroic acts they committed to help citizens in need.

Lastly Blair said she appreciated Senior Planner Ben Rhoads and City Engineer Kevin Moore for sharing information about annexation during the meeting.

Rissler began her report by asking when the community meeting about the development process and smart growth will be held. Rhoads said he will be meeting with Community Development Director Don Clark when he returns from vacation to discuss the matter.

She also asked about the drainage workshop and said she hoped that the citizens understand water does not get absorbed in the clay used for construction.

"I've had a lot of people call me and they don't understand how clay affects the water drainage in our area," Rissler said. "So when we were having issues with the Brentwood drainage and we're finally getting moving forward on that, we brought in that neighborhood and ... had a meeting here to the public that anybody that's affected by that drainage was able to come to."

Rissler said she hopes the city will do more community meetings since drainage affects a large group of people.

Director Reid Carroll applauded the city's utilities for keeping the lights on and water flowing during the severe storms that came through the area a few weekends ago. Carroll also said he took his grandchildren to the Siloam Springs Rodeo and reminded everyone of the upcoming Fourth Friday, which was held June 23.

Carroll then thanked the police department for all that they do.

"I applaud our police department for what they do and how it's done and that they are working," Carroll said.

Director Carol Smiley thanked Fire Chief Jeremey Criner for the workshop on the proposed construction updates on Fire Station 1 as well as welcoming police new officers and chaplain introduced at the meeting and thanking Cooley and Corley for their heroic work.

She also believes that there is no room for hate in the city of Siloam Springs. Smiley also encouraged residents to attend the next Fourth Friday which was held the previous Friday on June 23.

Allen also welcomed the new police officers and chaplain as well as congratulating Cooley and Corley for their efforts. He also thanked Criner for the tour of the fire station and how he tends to forget Fire Station 1 is 20 years old.

He also spoke about an email the board received pointing out the signage by Patriot Front that were placed around town.

"If you support white supremacy, you might as well move out of town because you're not going to be supported," Allen said. "It will not be tolerated in Siloam Springs. Any white supremacy, any hatred of any race, it will not be tolerated and we will stand up to it."

Allen also said the email mentioned comments Allen made in his vision statement for the city, which he said were taken out of context.

"When you have parents or anyone that are not part of LGBT, (but) they are still supporting their three or four-year-old child to go have a sex change operation, then that is a real problem for our future," Allen said.

He continued with, "That is what I was referencing. I have family who are members of the LGBT and you can judge me all you want, but I have told every one of them that if they got married, I would be there."

Allen also addressed a statement about being able to find almost any church or religion in Siloam Springs being turned around to say that he was unwelcoming of certain religions or churches.

"The fact is, we don't have a Jewish synagogue, (and) we don't have a Muslim mosque," Allen said. "But if they came here, they would be welcomed with open arms and they would be celebrated."

He also said individual feelings cannot be controlled, but what can be controlled is to support the police department to not allow hate filled speech or signage promoting white supremacy or any other kind of supremacy.

"I will say flat out that I welcome anyone to move here, to live here, to find happiness in Siloam Springs," Allen said.