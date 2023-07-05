City partners with JBU for ‘Secure in 60 Seconds’

The City of Siloam Springs announced its partnership with John Brown University to introduce "Secure in 60 Seconds" to the local community. This series comprises numerous concise videos covering a wide range of Cybercrime and fraud topics, all presented by esteemed security expert Neal O'Farrell, who boasts a four-decade career in cybersecurity and fraud prevention.

O'Farrell's extensive experience -- of more than 40 years -- and knowledge make him a recognized authority in the field of cybersecurity and fraud prevention.

Starting this week, the City of Siloam Springs will share a new cybersecurity video every Monday on Facebook @CityOfSiloamSprings. These informative videos aim to empower individuals, families, and businesses to safeguard themselves against cyber threats.

"Cybercrime and fraud affects millions of Americans every day, and even here in Siloam Springs," expressed Siloam Springs Mayor Judy Nation. "It is costing Americans trillions (and not billions) of dollars every year, and will continue to climb higher, costing more and affecting more people every year.

"Our best defense in protecting our families, businesses, and nonprofits is through our own education, awareness, and vigilance. We are grateful for our partnership with John Brown University that allows us to spread awareness and provide this free resource to our citizens about cybersecurity."

Paul Nast, Chief Information Officer at John Brown University, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration.

"John Brown University, with the generous partnership of Neal O'Farrell and Secure in Sixty Seconds, is pleased to enable access to security awareness content for the greater Siloam Springs community," Nast said. "We all collectively represent the most important factor in stopping Cybercrime, and greater awareness training plays a key role in equipping us to do just that."

To explore the wealth of information available through "Secure in 60 Seconds," visit securein60seconds.com/siloam-springs.