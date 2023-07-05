City survey highlights quality of life

A city survey held at the end of last year highlighted the overall quality of life in the city.

According to a post on the city's website, residents have a positive perception of the city of Siloam Springs. The website states 78 percent are satisfied with overall quality of life, 17 percent are neutral and five percent are dissatisfied.

ETC Institute conducted the survey and Robert Haycock presented the results to the city board on Tuesday, March 7.

Satisfaction with city services

Major categories of city services that had the highest level of satisfaction were quality of fire services/protection, which rated 93 percent, quality of police services/protection (84 percent), quality of city electric services (77 percent), quality of customer service from city employees (74 percent), according to the survey's executive summary.

The results were based upon the combined percentage of "very satisfied" and "satisfied" responses.

Areas of the city that the public thought should receive emphasis over the next two years were maintenance of city streets and sidewalks, quality of storm water runoff/storm water management system and effectiveness of community planning.

Perceptions of the city

Perceptions of the city included overall image of the city which rated at 79 percent, overall quality of life in the city which stands at 78 percent and quality of services provided by the city which rated at 72 percent.

Satisfaction with public safety

Satisfaction with public safety services also received high marks from the public, the summary states. EMT department personnel scored 85 percent on the survey, speed of response by the fire department also rated 85 percent, professionalism of police personnel scored 77 percent and speed of response by the police department was at 76 percent.

Areas the public felt needed more emphasis over the next two years were the city's overall efforts to prevent crime, visibility of police in neighborhoods and enforcement of local traffic laws, the summary states.

Satisfaction with communication

Communication services also had high levels of satisfaction. Availability of information about city programs and services ranked at 56 percent and information provided on the city's social media pages rated at 52 percent.

The methods of communication residents preferred most were the city's website and city social media.

Satisfaction with Maintenance

Several areas of city maintenance received high levels of satisfaction, the summary states. Cleanliness of city streets and public areas ranked at 76 percent, maintenance of the city electric system ranked at 73 percent, maintenance of city traffic signals/street signs rated 68 percent satisfaction and maintenance of city water and wastewater systems were at 63 percent, the summary states.

Areas of focus residents feel should receive the most emphasis over the next two years were maintenance of major city streets, maintenance of neighborhood streets and maintenance of sidewalks in the city.

Other findings

Other finding in the executive summary show:

Most residents (91 percent) indicated they feel "very safe" (38 percent) or "somewhat safe" (53 percent) when walking alone in their neighborhood at night.

Areas of improvement that received the highest priority were improving the utility infrastructure (95 percent), improving roads (95 percent), improving the city's economy (93 percent), reducing flooding caused by high intensity, short duration storms (84 percent), increase the fire department for public safety (82 percent and increase the police department for public safety (79 percent).

Nearly 72 percent of residents indicated they "strongly agree" (17 percent) or "agree" (55 percent) that commercial areas in Siloam Springs are better than they were five years ago.

Satisfaction with the overall business atmosphere ranked at "very satisfied" (nine percent) or "satisfied" (51 percent) when asked about the quality or the business community.

Seventy percent of respondents indicated they "strongly support" (23 percent) or "somewhat support" (47 percent annexing lands which are likely to develop in the next 10 to 20 years.

Sixty percent of respondents indicated that the current pace of maintenance-free senior housing was "much too slow" (30 percent) or "somewhat slow" (30 percent).

Another 42 percent felt the current pace of multi-family residential development designed to be renter occupied was "somewhat fast" (19 percent) or "much too fast" (23 percent).