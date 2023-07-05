Foods that help and harm brain health

Did you know that what you eat can impact your thinking and even your brain health? For optimal brain function, strike these three foods from your diet:

1. Processed or pre-cooked foods – Processed foods tend to have more fat, sugar and preservatives than non-processed foods. In a Journal of Clinical Investigation study, researchers found that these high-fat foods can negatively impact the hypothalamus – the portion of the brain that regulates hunger and thirst levels. Because of this, you could wind up eating and drinking more processed foods, resulting in an unhealthy dietary pattern.

2. High-sugar foods – U.S. National Institute on Drug Abuse study reported sugar-hooked brains change in similar ways as those addicted to cocaine and alcohol. Sugar addiction is linked to the surge of dopamine that floods the brain when you eat your favorite candy. High-sugar diets have also been connected with memory loss, dementia, Alzheimer's and brain fog.

3. Fried foods – Fried foods are high in cholesterol. According to a study in the Journal of the American Medical Association, a diet high in cholesterol may be linked to the development of Alzheimer's disease. Researchers found that people with high LDL (bad) cholesterol and low HDL (good) cholesterol were more likely to have beta-amyloid proteins in their brains, a warning sign of Alzheimer's disease.

Research in the Alzheimer's & Dementia journal suggests a MIND diet for your brain. The MIND diet includes:

Whole grains

Lean fish

Chicken

Vegetables

Olive oil

Nuts

Berries

Beans

Leafy greens

Wine

The MIND diet borrows from the Mediterranean diet and the Dietary Approach to Stop Hypertension diet (DASH). These targeted foods lowered participants' risk for Alzheimer's by up to 53% when included in regular meal plans.

Ways to take this approach are to:

Go green by adding kale or spinach to your morning smoothie, or eat a healthy salad for lunch with roasted chicken, walnuts, chickpeas, cooked quinoa and sliced strawberries on top.

Include the occasional fish fillet like baked salmon with fresh lemon.

Toss in a snack of almonds or walnuts for a mid-afternoon energy boost.

Add a glass of wine with your final meal of the day.

For additional brain power, try a blueberry smoothie. A study from Reading University revealed people experienced increased concentration and memory skills up to five hours after drinking one.

If you have concerns about your diet, speak with your primary care provider. If you're looking for a physician, find one near you by visiting NW-Physicians.com today.