Helping people find work

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Armed with sweet treats and other goodies, Selenia Trinidad (left), Mai Lee and Alan Herrera prepare to seek out applicants at the job fair on Friday, June 23, for full- and part-time positions at the McKee Foods plant in Gentry.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader HR generalist Abi Davis mans the city of Siloam Springs' table at the job fair on Friday, June 23, at the Siloam Springs Community Building. The city has multiple positions open, from equipment operators to fire fighters.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Arrest Bank sales coordinator Pablo Sanchez poses at his table at the job fair held on Friday, June 23, at the Siloam Springs Community Building. Sanchez said he is looking for good people who want to help others.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Love's restaurant manager Mandy Crane (left) and team trainer Toni Derrick were on hand at the job fair on Friday, June 23, at the Siloam Springs Community Building, to look for qualified candidates for the Loves Country Store in West Siloam Springs.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Jaelyn Giles (left), assistant branch manager for First Convenience Bank, and Nickolas Martin, senior district manager and vice president for First National Bank Texas and First Convenience Bank, came to the job fair on Friday, June 23, at the Siloam Springs Community Building. Martin said they are hiring for all states.

