Herald-Leader obituaries for July 5, 2023

Velma Garrett

Velma Garrett, 89, of Kansas, Okla., died July 1, 2023.

She was born Dec. 17, 1933, to Oscar Reagan Burch and Adie Josephine 'Stanley' Burch.

She loved being outdoors, fishing, and decorating. She attended Lowery Free Will Baptist Church and Victory Worship Center.

She is preceded by her parents; sisters, Norma Jo Pair, Achsa Lovette, and Avis Burch; brothers, Kenneth Burch, and Raymond Burch; brother-in-law, A.J. Pair; grandchildren, Jeffrey Vaughan, and Ethan Vaughan; and many other nieces, nephews, friends, and loved ones.

She is survived by her daughter, Joyce Wilkerson (Mike), of Kansas, Okla.; sons, Dennis Vaughan (Vickie), of Tonkawa, Okla., Kenneth Ray Vaughan (Debra), of Kansas, and Randy Garrett (Jeanie), of Kansas, Okla.; 11 grandchildren, 35 great grandchildren; 14 great-great grandchildren; sisters, Aleene Lamont (Bill), of Tulsa, Okla., and Marsha Crowder (Orville), of Gentry, Ark.

Service information to be announced at a later date.

Leslie 'Les' Griffey

Leslie Laverne 'Les' Griffey, 67, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died June 29, 2023, at Circle of Life Hospice in Springdale, Ark.

He was born Nov. 12, 1955, in Maryville, Mo., to Laverne and Freda Griffey.

He was an avid woodworker who loved to work outside on his yard and garden and also enjoyed fishing and hunting. Above all else he was a wonderful father who enjoyed laughing with his girls.

He was preceded in death by his father and his sister, Leann.

He is survived by his wife, Gloria, of the home; two daughters, Jolene Griffey of Bentonville, Ark., and Amanda Griffey of Siloam Springs; his mother Freda Griffey of Maryville, two brothers, Lloyd Griffey of Maryville, Larry Griffey and wife Sarah of Kidder, Mo.; and many extended family members and close friends.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at Circle of Life Hospice Chapel from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 5.

Kurt Steven Maxwell

Kurt Steven Maxwell, 57, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died Monday, June 26, 2023, at his home.

He was born July 23, 1965, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to Harold Maxwell and Rondie Maxwell.

He married his wife Debra Maxwell on Sept. 12, 2004.

He is survived by his wife of the home; son, Adam Holdridge and wife, Amber of Centerton, Ark.; two daughters, Autumn Morgan and husband, Sean of Ashland, Ky., Athena Holdridge of Langley, Okla.; brother, Kevin Maxwell and wife, Bronwyn of Phoenix, Ariz.; sister, Kristy Pepa Furch of Chicago, Ill.; nine grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and many other friends.

A visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home.

A funeral service will be held 10 a.m., Thursday, July 6, 2023, at Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home. Burial will follow at 2 p.m. at Short Mountain Cemetery in Spiro, Okla.

Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home of Siloam Springs is in charge of the arrangements.

