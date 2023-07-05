Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Best of Siloam Springs Winners Newsletters Sports Distribution Locations Business Opinion Religion Photos Special Sections Contact Us
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Kiwanis welcomes new members

by Marc Hayot | July 5, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.
Photo submitted Dave Johnson (left) of Right Choice Equipment poses with Dennis Bergthold, Kiwanis membership chair as he is welcomed as a new member of the Siloam Springs Kiwanis Club.

Photo submitted Dave Johnson (left) of Right Choice Equipment poses with Dennis Bergthold, Kiwanis membership chair as he is welcomed as a new member of the Siloam Springs Kiwanis Club.

Photo submitted Dave Johnson (left) of Right Choice Equipment poses with Dennis Bergthold, Kiwanis membership chair as he is welcomed as a new member of the Siloam Springs Kiwanis Club.

Photo submitted Dave Johnson (left) of Right Choice Equipment poses with Dennis Bergthold, Kiwanis membership chair as he is welcomed as a new member of the Siloam Springs Kiwanis Club.

Photo submitted Gary Hollis (center) poses with Kiwanis membership chair Dennis Begthold (left) and Katie Rennard program chair as he is welcomed into the Siloam Springs Kiwanis Club.

Photo submitted Gary Hollis (center) poses with Kiwanis membership chair Dennis Begthold (left) and Katie Rennard program chair as he is welcomed into the Siloam Springs Kiwanis Club.

Photo submitted Gary Hollis (center) poses with Kiwanis membership chair Dennis Begthold (left) and Katie Rennard program chair as he is welcomed into the Siloam Springs Kiwanis Club.

Photo submitted Bernice Holly (left) from Centennial Bank poses with Kiwanis Program Chair Katie Rennard and Jimmy Allen, president-elect for the Siloam Springs Kiwanis Club. Holly recently joined the Kiwanis Club, Rennard said.

Photo submitted Bernice Holly (left) from Centennial Bank poses with Kiwanis Program Chair Katie Rennard and Jimmy Allen, president-elect for the Siloam Springs Kiwanis Club. Holly recently joined the Kiwanis Club, Rennard said.

Photo submitted Bernice Holly (left) from Centennial Bank poses with Kiwanis Program Chair Katie Rennard and Jimmy Allen, president-elect for the Siloam Springs Kiwanis Club. Holly recently joined the Kiwanis Club, Rennard said.

photo Photo submitted Gary Hollis (center) poses with Kiwanis membership chair Dennis Begthold (left) and Katie Rennard program chair as he is welcomed into the Siloam Springs Kiwanis Club.
photo Photo submitted Bernice Holly (left) from Centennial Bank poses with Kiwanis Program Chair Katie Rennard and Jimmy Allen, president-elect for the Siloam Springs Kiwanis Club. Holly recently joined the Kiwanis Club, Rennard said.

Print Headline: Kiwanis welcomes new members

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Shambaugh helps out local communities
by Marc Hayot
Board selects Gilbert for city administrator
by Marc Hayot
Middle school participating in PLC project
by Marc Hayot
City directors give updates
by Marc Hayot
School board approves new hires, resignations and transfers
by Marc Hayot
ADVERTISEMENT