Kiwanis welcomes new members

Photo submitted Dave Johnson (left) of Right Choice Equipment poses with Dennis Bergthold, Kiwanis membership chair as he is welcomed as a new member of the Siloam Springs Kiwanis Club.

Photo submitted Dave Johnson (left) of Right Choice Equipment poses with Dennis Bergthold, Kiwanis membership chair as he is welcomed as a new member of the Siloam Springs Kiwanis Club.

Photo submitted Dave Johnson (left) of Right Choice Equipment poses with Dennis Bergthold, Kiwanis membership chair as he is welcomed as a new member of the Siloam Springs Kiwanis Club.

Photo submitted Gary Hollis (center) poses with Kiwanis membership chair Dennis Begthold (left) and Katie Rennard program chair as he is welcomed into the Siloam Springs Kiwanis Club.

Photo submitted Gary Hollis (center) poses with Kiwanis membership chair Dennis Begthold (left) and Katie Rennard program chair as he is welcomed into the Siloam Springs Kiwanis Club.

Photo submitted Gary Hollis (center) poses with Kiwanis membership chair Dennis Begthold (left) and Katie Rennard program chair as he is welcomed into the Siloam Springs Kiwanis Club.

Photo submitted Bernice Holly (left) from Centennial Bank poses with Kiwanis Program Chair Katie Rennard and Jimmy Allen, president-elect for the Siloam Springs Kiwanis Club. Holly recently joined the Kiwanis Club, Rennard said.

Photo submitted Bernice Holly (left) from Centennial Bank poses with Kiwanis Program Chair Katie Rennard and Jimmy Allen, president-elect for the Siloam Springs Kiwanis Club. Holly recently joined the Kiwanis Club, Rennard said.

Photo submitted Bernice Holly (left) from Centennial Bank poses with Kiwanis Program Chair Katie Rennard and Jimmy Allen, president-elect for the Siloam Springs Kiwanis Club. Holly recently joined the Kiwanis Club, Rennard said.

Photo submitted Gary Hollis (center) poses with Kiwanis membership chair Dennis Begthold (left) and Katie Rennard program chair as he is welcomed into the Siloam Springs Kiwanis Club.

