Middle school participating in PLC project

The Siloam Springs Middle School is participating in the PLC (Professional Learning Community) project.

This program involves a three-year commitment from the middle school to work with Solution Tree representatives to achieve the PLC model in its procedures.

According to solutiontree.com, Solution Tree is an organization that has worked to transform education worldwide by empowering educators to raise student achievement.

"It goes through three different cycles," said middle school principal Jacob Hayward. "The first year is the actual PLC teaming conversation -- what happens when you're doing curriculum design and getting that done. The second one is doing assessments, and the third one deals with what they call RTI or the intervention stuff."

The model works through four questions: 1) What does a teacher want the students to know and be able to do? 2) How does a teacher know when students have achieved this? 3) What happens if the students don't understand the material? and 4) What will the teacher do if the students do get it? Hayward said.

What is PLC?

PLC is outside of state standards and is actually a process, Hayward said. There are currently 29 PLC model schools in the state of Arkansas, which ranks at Number 2 for PLC model schools, Hayward said.

"It's an ongoing process for reviewing student achievement and trying to maximize their outcomes," Hayward said. "So collaboration is a big deal and looking at student results and being results-oriented and then doing a better response to intervention process for the students who are not getting it."

The concept was started Rick DuFour and his team in 2006, Hayward said. DuFour was a principal at Adlai Stevenson High School when he began the model, Hayward said.

Hayward said Adlai Stevenson High School was a tough school, but when DuFour implemented the model there, it showed tremendous results.

Ultimately the goal behind working to achieve the PLC designation is to get students at grade level, Hayward said.

"We know that kids are going to come behind grade level to us either from the previous grade level or when they move into us," Hayward said. "Our goal is to try to get them on to grade level with the content that they're learning."

Learning at different speeds

Hayward said there is presently no timetable to get students to grade level because everybody learns at a different speed.

That is a conversation Hayward has with his staff about their students. For example, Hayward said some students may be reading at two or three grade levels below for different reasons.

"So one of the things we try to do is put in the support systems to get them closer to grade level," Hayward said. "My goal is to at least get them at a sixth-grade reading level. But we were striving to get every student on grade level for the key concepts that we need them to know."

Every content of the PLC has a targeted number of key concepts that are the most important things the student needs to be learning in class, Hayward said.

One of the ways to instruct teachers is through coaching with a representative of Solution Tree, Hayward said.

"One of the best ways to help develop teachers is to be able to give them something they can turn around and apply directly into their classroom or into their setting," Hayward said.

The program is designed to have honest feedback and to ensure the faculty are staying on pace with what they need to do, Hayward said.

For those students that are at grade level already, the challenge then becomes getting them ahead of their current grade level, Hayward said.

The next three years

The program began for the middle school a few weeks earlier. Hayward had two required days of training in Van Buren and will serve as the point person between the middle school and Solution Tree, he said.

"The decisions will ultimately come down to the guiding coalition because they're the ones that will help be the decision makers in this case," Hayward said.

If there is a question about something, then Hayward will talk to the district about it, he said.

"I have agreed to and committed to terms with this, such as if there's a day that they're coming to work with my literacy teachers," Hayward said. "I'm going to allow them to take them and work with them while I work to try to support them by providing substitutes and things like that."

Representatives from Solution Tree will come and pull different teams out, Hayward said. The middle school has scheduled a rotation when Solution Tree representatives will come through the building and work with different groups or work with the leadership team, Hayward said.

Speaking about the different components, Hayward said the middle school could not do one without touching on all three.

Hayward stressed that this would not mean a staff increase but instead developing his teachers' abilities to do the PLC process better by giving them the time to do the PLC work better when at the middle school. This also applies to principals, Hayward said.

The results will be improved student achievements and outcomes, Hayward said.

"That's ultimately our goal," Hayward said. "We want to get better at doing what we want to do in order to help the students get better as learners."