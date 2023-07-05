OPINION: Summer Writers Conference!

Do you remember what's happening two-and-a-half weeks from now? That's Saturday, July 22. The Siloam Springs Writers Guild will host its fifth Summer Writers' Conference.

This one-day event will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. As mentioned, it will be Saturday, July 22, 2023; and Jeremy DeGroot, pastor of First Baptist Church Siloam Springs, has graciously allowed us to use the FBC facility.

The theme of the event is, "Mission or Muse: What Drives You to Write." Our three speakers are Dr. Paul Linzey, John McPherson and Sharon Gibson.

Dr. Paul Linzey: After completing an MFA in Creative Writing at the University of Tampa with a dual emphasis in fiction and nonfiction, Dr. Linzey taught Creative Writing at Southeastern University in Lakeland, Fla., developed its Creative Writing major, and completed a term as Chair of the Department of Humanities. While there, he conducted the annual Expressions Writers Conference and served as a faculty member for the Florida Writers Association annual Conference. He has written articles for several online and print publications, and has been featured on numerous television, radio, and newspaper interviews.

Linzey has written four books and served as editor or ghost writer for several others. He loves poetry and writes poems occasionally; some of them have been published. He is certified as mentor and life coach, teaches part-time at a small college in Illinois, continues to mentor writers, and speaks at seminars and conferences around the country. Writing short essays, memoirs, and book-length nonfiction, he has won multiple writing awards.

John McPherson: President of the Poet's Roundtable of Arkansas (PRA), John was born and raised in the town of Bradford in White County. After graduating from high school and attending Harding College, he relocated to Little Rock with his wife Hazel. He finished college while attending UALR part time and working for the USPS full time. After 42 years in Little Rock and raising two children, he moved to Russellville. Hazel died in 2012. Later that same year he moved back to White County in Searcy, where in his mid-seventies, he started meeting with White County Creative Writers and later the Gin Creek Poets. Besides winning awards in poetry and other writing contests, his poems have been published in The Avocet, A Journal of Nature Poetry; Medicine and Meaning, an on-line magazine of UAMC; and short stories in five volumes of The Vault of Terrors published by Del Garret. John became President of PRA in 2021, having previously served other board member positions. John finds encouragement in the words of Eleanor Roosevelt. "You must do the thing you think you cannot do."

Sharon Rose Gibson: Author, coach, and speaker, Sharon teaches why and how to write stories and memories in a captivating way to create a legacy others will treasure. She's the author of, How to Write Your Story NOW: Writing Skills to Captivate Your Reader, and others. She's been published in several anthologies, including the Chicken Soup series. She created the writing workshop, How to Pursue and Achieve Excellent Writing.

Her work experience is diverse. She served in the House of Representatives in a mid-western state, owned two stores, worked in marketing at DaySpring, and taught people from Skid Row, L.A., California. Her missionary parents raised her in the Republic of Congo, Africa, and she went to school in Kenya, East Africa. There, she learned to respect people from other cultures.

Currently, she is a substitute teacher who shares wisdom, stories, and encouragement to motivate students. She is also writing her story about growing up in Africa. She has adopted seven teenagers from poverty backgrounds: one American boy, two girls from Colombia, a sibling group from Brazil (two boys, and two girls). She has fourteen grandchildren.

Please come to the Writers Conference.

Place: Siloam Springs First Baptist Church

2000 Dawn Hill Rd., Siloam Springs, AR 72761

Time: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

The conference fee is only $45 by cash or check. To register by mail, send check to:

Siloam Springs Writers Guild,

14708 Oak Crest Dr., Siloam Springs, AR 72761

On the memo line put: Writers Conference. On a separate piece of paper print the name of each registrant as preferred on the name tag. You can also pay at the door.

We welcome authors to the conference. For an additional $10, you may display your books.

For further information, please write to [email protected] Or visit the Siloam Springs Writers Guild web site: www.sswritersguild.org. We look forward to seeing you there.

S. Eugene Linzey is an author, mentor, speaker, and president of the Siloam Springs Writers Guild. The opinions expressed are those of the author.