School board approves new hires, resignations and transfers

The Siloam Springs school board approved a list of new hires, resignations and personnel transfers during the special called meeting on Wednesday, June 28.

Members of the school board approved nine new licensed staff for the 2023-24 school year as well as one resignation and five personnel transfers during the meeting. The personnel changes are as follows:

New hires

Adelaide Rasmussen, Allen Elementary Second Grade.

Madalyn Whitten, Southside Elementary Third Grade.

Christopher Gorgas-Coonrod, Southside and Intermediate TOSA.

Jeremy Harrington, Intermediate School SPED.

Mitchell Bradford, High School ESL.

Cody Hallmark, High School SPED.

Jared Middleton, High School SPED.

Alex Dumas, High School SPED and Coach.

Miriam Taylor, Northside Elementary Assistant Principal.

Resignations

Jennifer Smith, Southside and Intermediate TOSA.

Personnel Transfers

Natalie Hutto, from Allen Elementary Assistant Principal to Allen Elementary Principal.

Janis Gregory, from Intermediate Technology to Intermediate Gifted and Talented.

Kimberly Tillman, from Middle School Reading Interventionist to Intermediate Sixth Grade Language Arts.

Luke Loveless, from Middle School Social Studies/Basketball to Health/PE/Head Ninth Grade Basketball.

Michael Robertson, from Head Ninth Grade Basketball to Varsity Assistant Basketball.