Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Best of Siloam Springs Winners Newsletters Sports Distribution Locations Business Opinion Religion Photos Special Sections Contact Us
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

School board approves new hires, resignations and transfers

by Marc Hayot | July 5, 2023 at 12:53 p.m.

The Siloam Springs school board approved a list of new hires, resignations and personnel transfers during the special called meeting on Wednesday, June 28.

Members of the school board approved nine new licensed staff for the 2023-24 school year as well as one resignation and five personnel transfers during the meeting. The personnel changes are as follows:

New hires

Adelaide Rasmussen, Allen Elementary Second Grade.

Madalyn Whitten, Southside Elementary Third Grade.

Christopher Gorgas-Coonrod, Southside and Intermediate TOSA.

Jeremy Harrington, Intermediate School SPED.

Mitchell Bradford, High School ESL.

Cody Hallmark, High School SPED.

Jared Middleton, High School SPED.

Alex Dumas, High School SPED and Coach.

Miriam Taylor, Northside Elementary Assistant Principal.

Resignations

Jennifer Smith, Southside and Intermediate TOSA.

Personnel Transfers

Natalie Hutto, from Allen Elementary Assistant Principal to Allen Elementary Principal.

Janis Gregory, from Intermediate Technology to Intermediate Gifted and Talented.

Kimberly Tillman, from Middle School Reading Interventionist to Intermediate Sixth Grade Language Arts.

Luke Loveless, from Middle School Social Studies/Basketball to Health/PE/Head Ninth Grade Basketball.

Michael Robertson, from Head Ninth Grade Basketball to Varsity Assistant Basketball.

Print Headline: School board approves new hires, resignations and transfers

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Shambaugh helps out local communities
by Marc Hayot
Board selects Gilbert for city administrator
by Marc Hayot
Middle school participating in PLC project
by Marc Hayot
City directors give updates
by Marc Hayot
School board approves new hires, resignations and transfers
by Marc Hayot
ADVERTISEMENT