Shambaugh helps out local communities

Cherokee Nation Council Speaker Mike Shambaugh has always believed in community involvement and has lived his belief throughout his time as a police officer as well as a Cherokee Tribal Council member.

Shambaugh had helped communities in Delaware County with everything from basic needs to extras that have bettered the lives of his people.

"Somebody told me a long time ago when I was a cop that one of the most important things you can do whenever you're dealing with the public, if somebody contacts you, the first thing out of your mouth should be, what can I do to help you today?" Shambaugh said. "And that sets the stage and the tone to show that I do care about what you're fixing to tell me."

Growing up

Shambaugh grew up in Jay, Okla., and spent most of his early years playing sports, he said. Shambaugh's main sports were baseball, basketball and football, he said.

"That's the thing about a small school," Shambaugh said. "You can do all those things. So I did virtually everything I could."

Shambaugh's main sport was baseball where he played first base, he said. After graduating from high school, Shambaugh attended Oral Roberts University where he played baseball.

Although he did not graduate, his baseball team almost made it to the College World Series during his senior year.

Life after baseball

After baseball and college, Shambaugh got into law enforcement with the help of his girlfriend (now wife), he said.

"I had turned it down several times and finally just told her, okay, I'll try it," Shambaugh said. "But it really wasn't on my radar."

Shambaugh was hired by then-police chief Gary Buchanan, rose through the ranks and eventually was elected police chief of Jay. Shambaugh served in that position for 20 years, longer than any other police chief, he said. He ended up serving a total of 32 years in law enforcement, Shambaugh said.

During Shambaugh's tenure as police chief, he increased the number of cars from two to eight vehicles and also made sure his officers had new vehicles, he said. Shambaugh also ensured that patrol officers had portable radios so they could get in touch with dispatch, he said.

"We did neighborhood watches," Shambaugh said of other accomplishments during his tenure. "We got a school resource officer. There's a lot of things."

Shambaugh also promoted community policing and instilled the belief that the job was more than just writing tickets, he said.

"You're trying to correct an action," Shambaugh said. "And if you can do that without writing a ticket, then you need to do that because more than likely people will appreciate that and they won't do it again."

Cherokee Nation Council

Shambaugh was approached by a council member who was terming out. They had talked about how he was looking for a good person to take his place and Shambaugh's name came up.

He was elected in 2018 to the Cherokee Tribal Council, and re-elected in 2021, he said. Shambaugh also serves as the current speaker of the Cherokee Nation, he said.

Shambaugh presently serves on the rules committee and was instrumental in several food distributions in Colcord, Okla., Jay, Kansas, Okla., and Salina, Okla., he said.

Seeing a need in Leach, Okla., Shambaugh also purchased a storm shelter for Leach Public School and has made monetary donations to West Siloam Springs, Okla., to help improve the town, he said.

"I've had the opportunity to help a lot of people with their needs, whether it's roof or handicap ramps or big you really the nation gives me the opportunity to help a lot of people and to name everything that is," Shambaugh said.

The future

In terms of the future, Shambaugh is optimistic that the Cherokee Nation is in a better place now than it has in the past, he said.

"We have good leaders," Shambaugh said. "They have allocated more money to the tribal council than ever before, which in turn allows us to serve our people better, whether that's services for housing needs, roads, whatever that is, even health needs."

The Cherokee Nation also has its own medical school and is in the process of building a new $400 million hospital, Shambaugh said.

Shambaugh said he recently approved money for a wellness initiative which will help Cherokee Nation deal with diseases like diabetes, high blood pressure and hypertension, he said.

Part of the initiative will be to build wellness centers where people can exercise or receive rehabilitation in case they get hurt, Shambaugh said.

Shambaugh concluded by saying it has been an honor to serve on the tribal council, he said.

"I think that the future is very bright for Cherokee Nation," Shambaugh said. "And I know we're going to continue to do great things for our people."

Photo submitted Cherokee Nation Tribal Speaker Mike Shambaugh gives remarks at the groundbreaking for the Birdtail Addition in December of 2022 at the Housing Authority of the Cherokee Nation in Tahlequah, Okla.

